In Netflix’s Clickbait, no one can be trusted. The limited series revolves around a family mourning the death of their father, son, husband, and brother, Nick Brewer. But a viral video claiming Nick was a serial cheater, abuser, and murderer propels the family into the spotlight. Everyone tries to figure out who killed Nick and whether he really had a double life, including Nick’s eldest son, Ethan. Instead of discussing his father’s case with the police or his family, however, Ethan begins communicating with a mystery person who goes by the screenname “Al_2005.” But who exactly is Ethan texting? Because on Clickbait, it seems no one can be trusted.