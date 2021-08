SEBRING — The latest reported end date for Sebring Parkway Phase 2 could have people driving on the road as early as September next year. The Highlands County Public Information Office has reported that Sebring Parkway Phase 2A, which has been under construction from Youth Care Lane south to include the DeSoto Road junction, will soon transition to Phase 2B, and Bergeron Land Development Inc. expects to have that part — essentially the whole project — done by Sept. 8, 2022.