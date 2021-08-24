Travis Scott 'Surprised' Daughter Stormi, 3, with School Bus to Herself — Kylie Jenner Explains Why

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott almost had us fooled. But with such wonderful news, it seems it was only a matter of time before everyone found out the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is expecting her second baby with the rapper. According to a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Kylie and Travis "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer." "They are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," the insider shares. "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited." As for how their loved ones took the news, the source says, "Both of their families have...