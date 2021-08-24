Cancel
Travis Scott 'Surprised' Daughter Stormi, 3, with School Bus to Herself — Kylie Jenner Explains Why

By Benjamin VanHoose
Cover picture for the articlePEOPLE reported Friday that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott. Stormi is going through a school bus phase. On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner shared photos of her 3-year-old daughter excitedly exploring a school bus on her Instagram Story, touching the outside of the vehicle and walking the inside aisle wearing a Space Jam T-shirt. In one slide, Jenner, 24, explained why Travis Scott surprised Stormi with the bus.

