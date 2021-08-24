Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

US Battery Production To Spur Lead Demand

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

CLEVELAND, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for lead is projected to grow 5.1% yearly in volume terms through 2025, according to Lead: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Demand for lead in batteries, the dominant segment, is projected to grow 5.4% per year to 2025 from a suppressed base in 2020. Expanding motor vehicle production will increase US output of lead-acid batteries. Rising numbers of motor vehicles in use will drive growth for replacement batteries. Increasing investment in renewable energy and power grid storage will support growth for stationary batteries. However, continued competition from aluminum, copper, plastics, and other materials in construction materials, coatings, packaging, and electronic applications will limit further gains.

Lead demand is projected to grow 6.6% in 2021 from a depressed 2020 level. The biggest gains will be seen in automobile batteries, as restrictions are lifted and commuting and travel pick up. Many who did not use their cars during the pandemic are finding that their lead-acid batteries need to be replaced, pushing up demand. However, shortages of computer chips will limit car production in 2021 and possibly 2022, and thus hinder faster gains in demand for lead-acid batteries. Also limiting such sales will be transport delays of lead due to bottlenecks in the shipping industry, which are pushing up lead price premiums further.

These and other key insights are featured in Lead: United States . This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US lead demand and production in metric tons of lead content. Total demand is segmented by application in terms of:

  • batteries
  • metal products
  • other applications such as glass, ceramic products, paint, and chemicals

Total production is segmented by type as follows:

  • mine production
  • primary refinery production
  • secondary refinery production

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total production, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020. Re-exports of lead are excluded from demand and trade figures.

More information about the report is available at: https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Lead-United-States-FF65018/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus ReportsEach month, The Freedonia Group - a division of MarketResearch.com - publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Materials & Chemicals reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output
  • segmentation by products and markets
  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators
  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts
  • a survey of the supply base
  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact: Corinne Gangloff+1 440.842.2400 cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-battery-production-to-spur-lead-demand-301360038.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Commuting#Refinery#United States#Freedonia Focus Reports#The Freedonia Group#Marketresearch Com#Focus Report#Materials Chemicals#Press Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Chevy Bolt production paused amid massive battery recall

Chevrolet is having significant problems with its electric Bolt vehicles. The problem started with some of the vehicles catching fire. Subsequent investigations revealed defects in the battery packs. Initially, Chevrolet initiated a small recall targeting specific vehicles. However, not long ago, it expanded the recall to cover every Bolt EV produced.
EconomyCleanTechnica

More Chevy Bolt Battery Woes As GM Shuts Down Production

General Motors has stopped making Chevy Bolts and laid off workers at its factory in Orion Township, Michigan. According to the Detroit Free Press, GM will keep that plant idle and defer the start of repairs on the nearly 141,000 Chevrolet Bolts EVs and EUVs manufactured so far until it is confident LG Energy Solution can make a defect-free EV battery that does not pose a potential fire risk.
LawLaw.com

Do Recalls of Consumer Products Lead to Lawsuits? Not Always.

Recent recalls of Peloton treadmills, breathing machines and sunscreen have prompted different responses from the plaintiffs bar. Lawyers don't always know if a recall will spur lawsuits. “It’s still a surprise if one even shows up,. Refunds can weaken a consumer class action over a recall, but plaintiffs lawyers have...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 6.09 Bn Growth Opportunity In Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2021-2025 | Analysis Of 25 Companies | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global electric vehicle power inverter market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 6.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
CarsAutoweek.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Production to Double Thanks to Strong Demand

Reuters reports that Ford is preparing to double F-150 Lightning production for 2024 (a few years into the truck's planned life cycle). Ford had already significantly increased production plans once, based on a rush of $100 pre-orders after the truck's reveal in May 2021. The report says Ford will spend...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings To Meet Growing Demand From Electric Vehicle Battery Market

ICL ( NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced it is now able to offer a complete range of mono ammonium phosphate (MAP) solutions from its YPH joint venture plant in China. As YPH controls the entire phosphate value chain, from the mine to the product, it is able to provide both flexibility and cost effectiveness, while also meeting unique customer specifications. ICL is committed to creating additional capacity to meet rapidly increasing customer demand for specialty MAP products, including for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries destined for electric vehicles and other energy storage.
CarsTelegraph

Battery fire fears threaten electric car revolution

Mass recalls of electric cars due to the danger of battery fires in some models risk deterring motorists from making the switch, experts have warned. David Bailey, an automotive industry expert at Birmingham University, sounded the alarm after General Motors recalled the Chevrolet Bolt in the US for the third time in less than a year.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Increasing Vehicle Production May Not Be Enough To Satisfy Demand

Much like the freight industry, the past couple of years have been a roller coaster for the automotive industry. Surging demand, parts shortages and shifting consumer buying patterns — all influenced by the coronavirus pandemic — have turned the industry on its head. Shortages are beginning to let up, pointing to a looming surge in new vehicle production. Still, the instability is expected to continue even after long-awaited new vehicles begin to hit lots later this year.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
Businessmagnoliareporter.com

Hydro works toward leadership in European battery production

Hydro, Equinor and Panasonic have agreed to extend their strategic partnership to explore the potential for establishing a joint European battery business. The strategic partnership will continue to develop the business case for a sustainable and cost-competitive European battery business. The joint battery initiative has refined possible Norwegian site locations...
Energy IndustryThe Verge

Rising electricity demand is keeping coal alive

As people ventured out from their pandemic cocoons this year, they gobbled up more electricity than they did before COVID-19 shut the world down. But there still isn’t enough clean energy to meet rising demand, so coal is making a comeback. Global electricity demand climbed 5 percent above pre-pandemic levels in the first six months of 2021, according to an analysis published today by London think tank Ember. Electricity grids turned to more coal to meet that demand, and power sector carbon pollution rose 5 percent compared to the first half of 2019.
Businesspv-magazine.com

Allox Minerals wants to scale up lithium battery material production

Allox Minerals, a Hyderabad-based natural resource company, has started producing electrode materials for lithium-ion batteries under a government-owned, company-operated model at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI). The company produces indigenous and economical lithium titanium oxide (LTO) anode and lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) cathode materials...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Battery Companies That Could Make Bank on the Electric Vehicle Surge

The market for EV battery anodes and cathodes is expected to reach $100 billion annually in nine years. "Selling picks and shovels to gold prospectors" is a classic economic statement that alludes to who really benefitted from the 1840s California Gold Rush, namely the various merchants who supported the miners by dealing in equipment and supplies. The statement could be updated for a new generation of businesses looking to benefit by supporting high-profile electric vehicle (EV) companies like Tesla and upstarts such as Lordstown Motors.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Coupling PV-powered electrochemical water splitting with battery storage

A recent study conducted by scientists from Germany’s Jülich Institute for Energy and Climate Research (IEK-5) proposes the integration of battery storage into systems for hydrogen production relying on PV-powered water splitting electrochemical (EC) cells. According to the researchers, directly integrating batteries in these systems without adding power management electronics...
Industrymining.com

Developing a Canadian battery metals supply chain strategy

Even before US President Joe Biden signed an executive order two weeks ago that aims to make half the vehicles sold in the U.S. zero-emission by 2030, business intelligence groups and global organizations like the World Bank were predicting explosive growth in the demand for battery metals, materials and manufacturing.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Underground Distribution Switchgear Market Production & Demand by 2026

A research study conducted on the Underground Distribution Switchgear market offers substantial information about market size and estimation, market share, growth, and product significance. The Underground Distribution Switchgear market report consists of a thorough analysis of the market which will help clients acquire Underground Distribution Switchgear market knowledge and use for business purposes. This report provides data to the customers that is of historical as well as statistical significance making it usefully informative. Crucial analysis done in this report also includes studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation and map positioning, market share, supply chain & Industry demand, challenges as well as threats and the competitive landscape. Business investors can acquire the quantitative and qualitative knowledge provided in the Underground Distribution Switchgear market report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy