Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

QUESTION: Let me just start with a simple question: What does America’s presence look like in Kabul on September 1st?. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Chuck, I’ll tell you in a sec, but let me just start with this because it’s important. Every American is grieving the loss of our men and women in uniform in that heinous terrorist attack against our forces who were evacuating innocent men, women, and children from Kabul. I have to tell you that we at the State Department feel it especially powerfully because so many of those lost were Marines. And you know this, and I think a lot of Americans know this, too: If you go into any American embassy around the world, the first person you’re going to see is a Marine —