Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg shared their views on the August 20 NATO Foreign Ministerial and discussed the situation in Afghanistan. They welcomed Allies’ expression of unity and emphasis on close consultation at the Foreign Ministerial, as well as their offers to help Afghans in need. The Secretary and Secretary General discussed NATO’s efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of Allied personnel and our Afghan partners. They stressed that close coordination with our Allies and partners is essential in this undertaking and as we consider our path forward.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Secretary General#Secretary Of State#Nato#Afghans#Allied
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken’s Remarks on Afghanistan

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good evening, everyone. Eighteen days ago, the United States and our allies began our evacuation and relocation operation in Kabul. As you just heard from the Pentagon, a few hours ago, that operation was completed. More than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. That includes...
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. They discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the U.S.-India partnership.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Al-Thani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the importance of maintaining operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport after the withdrawal of Coalition forces to enable humanitarian aid and essential travel to continue. Secretary Blinken again thanked the Minister for Qatar’s steadfast support, its humanitarian efforts, and its tireless work to facilitate the safe transit of U.S. citizens, Embassy personnel, and foreign nationals evacuated from Kabul to third countries.
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Videoconference with G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union on Afghanistan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. All leaders underscored the imperative of safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political resolution that protects the fundamental human rights of all Afghans. The leaders agreed that the international community’s relationship with the Taliban will depend on their actions, not their words. Secretary Blinken, the G7 Foreign Ministers, and the High Representative of the European Union also exchanged views on counterterrorism, humanitarian efforts, and refugee migration, agreeing to remain in close contact on all fronts. Secretary Blinken thanked his counterparts for their steadfast commitment to supporting the Afghan people.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press

QUESTION: Let me just start with a simple question: What does America’s presence look like in Kabul on September 1st?. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Chuck, I’ll tell you in a sec, but let me just start with this because it’s important. Every American is grieving the loss of our men and women in uniform in that heinous terrorist attack against our forces who were evacuating innocent men, women, and children from Kabul. I have to tell you that we at the State Department feel it especially powerfully because so many of those lost were Marines. And you know this, and I think a lot of Americans know this, too: If you go into any American embassy around the world, the first person you’re going to see is a Marine —
Washington, DCU.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Al Harthy

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Washington, D.C. with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy to discuss our shared commitment to peace and security across the region. The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister also discussed other issues important to the U.S.-Oman relationship, including strengthening the Omani economy and attracting foreign investment.
Secretary, MDU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday

QUESTION: And joining us now, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Mr. Secretary, welcome back to Fox News Sunday. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thanks for having me, Chris. QUESTION: Let’s get the latest on the evacuation effort. How many people have we evacuated from Kabul in the last 24 hours? In the last week since the Taliban took Kabul? And why did the administration decide to get U.S. airlines to participate in the evacuation?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris steps in to the Senate to pass bill to give $10million to Americans repatriated from Afghanistan - then refuses questions as she walks out

Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to preside over a short Senate session to approve more aid for Americans returning from Afghanistan. But Harris did not answer questions, including on the fate of Americans still in Afghanistan, when she left the Capitol building.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy