Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Applied Molecular Transport Appoints Holly Schachner, M.D. to Its Board Of Directors

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Holly Schachner, M.D. a seasoned and accomplished industry veteran to its Board of Directors.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Schachner to AMT's Board of Directors," said Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of AMT. "Holly's extensive experience and expertise in late-stage global clinical development and medical affairs across a broad range of therapeutic areas, coupled with her strengths in organizational development, will be invaluable as AMT prepares for the next stage of growth."

Dr. Schachner added, "This is an exciting time to join the AMT Board of Directors. The company's unique platform is opening new possibilities in mucosal immunology and in a wide range of diseases with unmet need. I look forward to collaborating with the AMT executive leadership team and my fellow board members to further advance the company's portfolio of potentially transformational oral biologic therapeutics."

Dr. Schachner currently serves as chief medical officer of DoubleRainbow Biosciences, Inc. Prior to Double Rainbow, Dr. Schachner was senior vice president and therapeutic head of clinical science at MyoKardia, where she led a new therapeutic area focused on diastolic dysfunction, myocardial inflammation, and ischemia. Prior to joining MyoKardia, Dr. Schachner was chief medical officer of specialty medicine at Allergan, where she led the transformation to a matrixed medical organization and developed innovative and global approaches to education and clinical trials. Dr. Schachner's career includes leadership roles as North America medical head for the diabetes cardiovascular (DCV) business unit at Sanofi, as well as serving simultaneously as U.S. medical chair. Earlier in her career, Dr. Schachner held medical leadership positions at Bayer Diabetes Care, Pfizer, Inc., and at Columbia University.

Dr. Schachner holds a B.S. in Psychology from the University of Michigan, an M.D. from Stony Brook School of Medicine and completed a pediatric residency and pediatric endocrinology fellowship at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York.

About AMT-101AMT-101 is a novel GI-selective, oral fusion of hIL-10 and AMT's proprietary carrier molecule, currently in development in four Phase 2 clinical trials in inflammatory bowel diseases and rheumatoid arthritis. AMT-101 is designed to cross the intestinal epithelial (IE) barrier with limited entry into the bloodstream, thereby focusing hIL-10 at the primary site of inflammation for UC and potentially avoiding the side effects observed with systemic administration. By design, AMT-101 is actively transported through the IE barrier into the GI tissue, the primary site of inflammation in UC.

About AMT-126AMT-126 is a novel GI-selective, oral fusion of hIL-22 and AMT's proprietary carrier molecule currently in development for diseases related to IE barrier defects. IL-22 is a cytokine that repairs structural and functional defects of the IE barrier and induces microbial defense. AMT-126 is designed to act locally on the epithelial cells of the intestinal tissue, thereby repairing the IE barrier and supporting mucosal healing, potentially translating into clinically meaningful improvements in a broad range of GI-focused, peripheral inflammatory and other diseases.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT's proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelial (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell's own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local intestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease.

AMT's headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements including statements relating to AMT's plans, expectations, forecasts and future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the potential of, and expectations regarding AMT's technology platform and AMT's internal manufacturing capabilities, statements regarding the optimization or expansion of our product development plans or the design of future clinical trials, statements regarding the potential of AMT-101 and AMT-126 or regarding AMT-101 and AMT-126 clinical trials, including the timing of data readouts from such trials and our ability to replicate past clinical development strategies, statements regarding the potential for AMT's product candidates to treat or provide clinically meaningful outcomes for certain medical conditions or diseases, and assumptions regarding the biological mode of action of our product candidates and the potential to avoid side effects with our product candidates. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "estimate," "intend," "may," "plan," "potentially," "will," "expect," "enable" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual events, trends or results could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements based on various factors. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in AMT's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and AMT's future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and AMT assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew ChangHead, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications achang@appliedmt.com

Media Contacts: Alexandra SantosWheelhouse Life Science Advisors asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae ReynoldsWheelhouse Life Science Advisors areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Science#Sec#Allergan#Amti#Myokardia#Bayer Diabetes Care#Pfizer Inc#Columbia University#Uc#Hil 22#Gmp#Statementsthis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sequana Medical Appoints Jackie Fielding, Former Medtronic VP, to Its Board Of Directors

GHENT, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that it has appointed Jackie Fielding, a former Vice President of Medtronic with more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective as of 1 September 2021 upon approval by the Board of Directors. She replaces Jason Hannon who is stepping down from the Board of Directors due to his return to California. The appointment of Ms. Fielding will be submitted for confirmation to the Company's next General Meeting of Shareholders.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Industry veteran returns to WTW as chief financial officer

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has announced the return of Andrew Krasner who has been named the company’s new chief financial officer. He will succeed Mike Burwell. Krasner rejoins the company after a stint as CFO at AssuredPartners, Inc. He previously served as global treasurer and head of mergers and acquisitions at WTW and senior vice-president of Willis Towers Securities.
Businessstarvedrock.media

Breakthru Beverage Group Appoints Tom Bené as President and CEO

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American total beverage alcohol distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, today announced the Board of Managers has appointed Tom Bené as President and CEO, effective October 4, 2021. As Breakthru's leader, Tom will advance the next phase of the company's evolution focusing on growth and expansion, accelerating technology and innovation and executing with excellence for supplier and customer partners.
Businessmpamag.com

TD Bank announces new appointment to board of directors

TD Bank Group has announced that it has appointed Cherie Brant to its board of directors. A partner for the Indigenous law group at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), Brant joins the TD board’s risk committee. Brant is also an active member of BLG’s environmental, social, and governance initiative, the bank said.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Rubius Therapeutics Appoints Jim Jogerst As Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Jim Jogerst as chief business officer. He will oversee business development strategy and execution, including strategic partnerships, collaborations and alliances that align with Rubius' overall corporate strategy.
BusinessBenzinga

Village Farms Subsidiary Balanced Health Botanicals Appoints New CFO

Village Farms International Inc's (NASDAQ: VFF) recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary Colorado-based Balanced Health Botanicals has appointed Alejandro de Gortari as Chief Financial Officer. Gortari succeeds Brandon Townsley, who has left Balanced Health to pursue other career interests. Gortari has served in senior positions in the US consumer products and cannabis...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Raji Arasu, Chief Technology Officer, Autodesk, Inc. has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 30, 2021. The CTO Forum today announced that Raji Arasu, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of Autodesk, Inc. has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Receives Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: ATSPU) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on August 26, 2021, stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Educationdupagepolicyjournal.com

Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools

Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on Aug. 23. Adtalem Global Education , a leading healthcare educator and workforce solutions provider, today announced the appointment of John Danaher, M.D. as president, Adtalem Medical, to lead its two medical schools, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), and the Medical Education Readiness Program (MERP). In his role, Danaher is responsible for the medical schools’ strategy and operations, including academic programs, campus and clinical operations and admissions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nyxoah Appoints Rita Johnson-Mills To Its Board Of Directors

Nyxoah Appoints Rita Johnson-Mills to its Board of Directors. Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - August 27 , 2021 , 10 : 30 pm CET / 4 : 30 pm ET - Nyxoah SA ( Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq : NYXH) ("Nyxoah" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that it has appointed Rita Johnson-Mills as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors.
Businessbizneworleans.com

Home Bancorp Appoints Ballard to Board of Directors

announced that J. Scott Ballard has been appointed to its board of directors, effective Sept. 1. “We are pleased to add Scott to our board of directors,” said John W. Bordelon, chairman, president and CEO of the company and bank. “He has an exceptional reputation by leading successful businesses and high-performing teams. Scott joins a Board that is fully committed to serving our customers and employees well with superior results for our shareholders.”
Businessmartechseries.com

GlobalStep Appoints Tim Zanni to its Board of Directors

Former Global Leader of KPMG’s Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Practice Brings Deep Experience in Leading Marketplace and Growth Strategies. GlobalStep, a leading provider of technology services, announced the appointment of Tim Zanni to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Zanni joins GlobalStep as it focuses on accelerated growth in its core markets and expands its service offerings and global delivery footprint to meet growing client demand.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NV5 Appoints Denise Dickins To Board Of Directors

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today the appointment of Denise Dickins, Ph.D., CPA, CIA to the NV5 Board of Directors. Dr. Dickins is a Professor of Accounting and Auditing at East Carolina University where she teaches courses in Auditing, Corporate Governance, and Accounting Ethics. She has served on the board of directors for several publicly traded companies in a broad array of industries including marine construction, consumer products, and financial services. Dr. Dickins was approved by the NV5 Board of Directors and will fill the board position previously held by Michael Renshaw who resigned from the Board of Directors in August 2021 due to perceived conflicts of interest.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BioCryst Appoints Dr. Steven Galson To Board Of Directors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company has appointed former director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), and former acting surgeon general, Steven Galson, M.D., MPH to its board of directors.
Businessmartechseries.com

ServiceNow Appoints Uber CTO Sukumar Rathnam to its Board of Directors

ServiceNow , the leading workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced the appointment of Uber CTO Sukumar Rathnam to its board of directors, bringing the total number of directors on ServiceNow’s board to 12. “Sukumar has been at the forefront of digital innovation for some of the...
Pet Servicespetbusiness

WellPet Appoints Nneka Rimmer to its Board of Directors

WellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), has appointed Nneka Rimmer to the company's Board of Directors. She joins WellPet with more than 25 years of experience in the branded consumer products industry and specializes in global growth and go-to-market strategies, corporate transformation, leadership development and change management.
Rochester, MNtippnews.com

Vyriad, Inc. Appoints Harry Hoffman to its Board of Directors

ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oncolytic virus therapies to treat a wide range of cancers, today announced the appointment of leading life sciences investor Harry Hoffman to the Company’s board of directors. During Harry’s 25 years of service as Mayo’s...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Renew Financial Appoints James Nevels To Its Board Of Directors

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial , the nation's most experienced provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, today announced the appointment of James E. Nevels to its Board of Directors. "We are excited to expand our Board of Directors," commented Mark Floyd, CEO...

Comments / 0

Community Policy