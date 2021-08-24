Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Alpha And Omega Semiconductor To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Wednesday, September 1, 2021
  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 (presentation scheduled for 12:05 pm ET)

The presentation at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference will be webcast live from the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website at http://investor.aosmd.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available from the Investors section of the company's website.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS' portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, quick chargers, home appliances, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005760/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Alpha And Omega#Power Electronics#Semiconductors#Aos#Http Investor Aosmd Com#Igbt#Ipm#Tvs#Hvic#Gan Sic#Digital Power#Discrete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Burlington, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Avid Technology To Participate In September Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® ( NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that its executive management will participate in two virtual investor conferences during September 2021. Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor ConferenceParticipant: Ken Gayron, Chief Financial Officer and...
Posted by
TheStreet

Nuwellis Inc. To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) , a company focused on providing solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload, announced today that Nestor Jaramillo Jr., Chief Executive officer, and George Montague, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate virtually in following upcoming investor conferences.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

RxSight To Participate In The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST), an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. RxSight's management is scheduled to present Friday, September 10, 2021, at 12:00pm ET. Interested parties may access a live...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Markets, 2021-2026 - Competitive Quadrant, Market Share Analysis, & Strategic Initiatives

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market (2021-2026) by Component, Business Application, Organization Size, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market is estimated to be USD 2.31 Bn in 2021 and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get R1 RCM Inc Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at three upcoming investor conferences:. The Morgan Stanley...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Williams Industrial Services Group To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS), an energy and industrial infrastructure services company, today announced that management will participate in the following institutional investor events during September, 2021:. September 9 - The Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference (virtual) September 22 - The DA Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation At September Conferences

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conferences in September. Details of the conferences and management presentations are as follows:. Jefferies...
Blue Bell, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

BrightView Announces Virtual Investor Day

BLUE BELL, PA — BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. EDT. BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Masterman, together with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Feenan, will host the event. Program highlights include sessions led by the following key executives:
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) - Get Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Report today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:. Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2021Fireside Chat at 11:00 am Pacific Time ( 2:00 pm...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation In The 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Virtual Retailing Conference

HARRISBURG, Penn., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Virtual Retailing Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM ET. Attending for Ollie's will be John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Stasz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Financial Group, Inc. Management To Participate In The 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - Get American Financial Group, Inc. Report announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Ideal Diode Protection Switch Suitable for Type-C Power Delivery

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2021-- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, announced today a new Type-C Power Delivery high voltage sink protection switch using ideal diode methodology for reverse current protection. The AOZ13984DI-02 and AOZ13987DI-02 are smart protection switches in a single small thermally enhanced 3mm x 3mm DFN package. The new products use AOS’s advanced co-packaging technology, combining a high-performance IC with protection features and our latest high SOA Trench MOSFET. The new devices offer low R DS(ON) (20mohm) back-to-back MOSFETs to block any reverse current under fault conditions and are capable of up to 28V absolute maximum voltage.
Softwaredallassun.com

Trimble Hosts Virtual User Conference

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global construction technology leader Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) hosted its flagship annual online event for its construction industry customers, Tekla User Days (TUD) from August 24 to 26, 2021. This was the very first edition of TUD to bring Tekla experts, users and construction...
Businessmartechseries.com

BigBear.ai to Present at BMO 2021 Technology Summit

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced that Reggie Brothers, Chief Executive Officer, Josh Kinley, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Frutchey, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in the BMO 2021 Technology Summit. Marketing Technology News: The Lacek Group...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Samsung plans $205B investment in strategic industries, including semiconductors

Samsung Electronics Ltd. said Tuesday it’s planning to invest 240 trillion won, or about $205 billion, into its businesses over the next three years as part of an effort to become a global leader in what it calls “strategically important industries.”. The company said those industries include semiconductors, the importance...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Cisco Continues Its Startup Acquisition Journey Despite Cost Challenges

The networking hardware maker reported earnings last week, with earnings coming in better than expected but guidance came in slightly below what analysts had expected. With its startup acquisition engine humming, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) bought its way to global success as it acquired more than 30 startups over the last four years, two during this quarter, making a total of 229 over its life.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Horizon Therapeutics Plc To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following conferences:. Handelsbanken Life Science Innovation Day 2021 (Virtual) Date: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Presentation time: 10 a.m. ET. Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Presentation time: 10:15...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Horizon Global To Present Virtually And Host One-on-One Investor Meetings At The 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 25th

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) - Get Report announced today that Terry Gohl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis Richardville, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25, 2021. Horizon Global's presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy