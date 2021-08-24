Cancel
United States Sanctions Corrupt Actors in Paraguay

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 7 days ago

The United States is imposing financial sanctions on three Paraguayan individuals for their roles in corruption schemes in Paraguay, as well as on five associated entities connected with those schemes, pursuant to Executive Order 13818. This Executive Order builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.

