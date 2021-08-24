Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Announces Closing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

The units were listed on the New York Stock Exchange and began trading under the ticker symbol "WAVCU" on August 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "WAVC" and "WAVCW," respectively.

The Company is sponsored by WCAC1 Sponsor LLC, an affiliate of Waverley Capital, L.P., and is led by Daniel V. Leff, Ph.D. as the Chief Executive Officer and Edgar Bronfman, Jr. as chairman of the board of directors. The Company is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or business combination with one or more businesses.

Evercore ISI and Morgan Stanley acted as joint book-running managers for this offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from:

  • Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; and
  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York, 10014.

The registration statement relating to the securities became effective on August 19, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering, the search for an initial business combination and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the initial public offering or the search for an initial business combination will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the initial public offering will be used as indicated. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005783/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Sec#Isi#Wavcu#Company#Wavcw#Wcac1 Sponsor Llc#L P#Evercore Group L L C#Equity Capital Markets#Prospectus Department#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

DoubleDown Interactive Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ("DoubleDown", or the "Company"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,316,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each ADS representing 0.05 common share at a price of $18.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $113.7 million. The number of ADSs offered and to be sold by the Company is 5,263,000, and the number of ADSs offered and to be sold by a selling shareholder is 1,053,000. The selling shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 947,400 ADSs at the initial public offering price. The net proceeds to the Company from the sale of the ADSs will be approximately $86.5 million, after deducting underwriters discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. DoubleDown will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ADSs by the selling shareholder.
Warsaw, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces The Acquisition Of North Woods Capital Benefits LLC

WARSAW, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) - Get Financial Institutions, Inc. Report (the "Company"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ("SDN"), Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital") and HNP Capital, LLC ("HNP Capital"), today announced the acquisition of assets of North Woods Capital Benefits LLC ("North Woods") by the Company's insurance subsidiary SDN on August 2, 2021.
Businessmartechseries.com

Freshworks Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Freshworks intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “FRSH”.
Chicago, ILEater

Toast, the Restaurant Ordering Platform With Chicago Ties, Files Initial Public Offering

Toast, the Boston-based restaurant tech company with offices in Chicago, on Friday signaled plans to go public by filing for an initial public offering. The decade-old brand aims to raise $100 million, catching a wave of significant investment in hospitality-focused technology companies — a niche that has since nearly $3.5 billion through investments, IPOs, and acquisitions since the start of 2021, according to Restaurant Business News.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval For And Closing Of Business Combination With IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc.

RENO, NV, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (DFNS) ("LGL" or the "Company") today announced the results for the six proposals considered and voted upon by its stockholders at its special meeting held on August 26, 2021. LGL reported that each of the six proposals, including the proposals giving effect to the previously announced business combination between LGL and IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. ("IronNet"), was approved. LGL also announced that it has completed its business combination with IronNet, resulting in the combined company being renamed as "IronNet, Inc.", with its common stock and warrants to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2021 under the ticker symbols "IRNT" and "IRNT.WS", respectively. The combined company expects to file a Form 8-K today disclosing the full voting results of the special meeting.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A Caliber Collision Property For $1.4 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $1.4 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Virginia and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately eleven years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% cap rate on rent today and exclusive of transaction costs, or 6.5% inclusive of a contractual rent increase in December 2021.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A Tires Plus Portfolio For $12.9 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of eight Tires Plus properties for $12.9 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Georgia and are corporate-operated under net leases. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Good Works Acquisition Corp. And Cipher Mining Announce Shareholder Approval Of The Business Combination

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Works Acquisition Corp. ("Good Works") (GWAC) , a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. ("Cipher Mining" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, announced that at their special meeting held today (the "Special Meeting"), Good Works' shareholders voted to approve the previously announced proposed business combination between Good Works and Cipher Mining (the "Business Combination"), as well as all other proposals related to the Business Combination. Approximately 87.9% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 57.0% of Good Works' outstanding shares as of the record date, voted to approve the Business Combination.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. Announces Renovacor's Appointment Of Matt Killeen, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovacor, Inc. ("Renovacor"), an early-stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants, today announced the appointment of Matt Killeen, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer (CSO), effective as of September 1, 2021. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (CHAQ) previously announced on March 23, 2021 that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Renovacor, Inc. The closing of the merger is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021.
Real Estatempamag.com

Nexus REIT closes trust unit public offering

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of trust units. The offering of approximately 9.918 million units was made on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets, Nexus said. The units...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Grupo LALA Announces Board Of Directors' Opinion Regarding Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering By Shareholder Group

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LALAB) announces that its Board of Directors convened in regard to the intention of the shareholder group represented by Control Trust number 410541-7 to initiate a Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering (the "Offer) for up to all the outstanding publicly owned shares of Grupo LALA, as announced on August 23, 2021.
IndustryPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Virgin Orbit to go Public via NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

SPACs had a rough day Friday, at least from a narrative standpoint, with a few high-profile blows heading into the weekend. It's becoming increasingly obvious that for deals not just to perform well, but actually survive, valuations and/or sponsor economics will have to come back down to earth. Keep an eye out for the continuing evolution of market structure.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Seacoast Announces The Acquisitions Of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. And Business Bank Of Florida, Corp.

Establishes Presence in Growing and Affluent Sarasota County. Advances Market Share Expansion in Brevard County, the Silicon Valley of the Aerospace Industry. STUART, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast") (SBCF) - Get Report, the holding company for Seacoast National Bank ("Seacoast Bank"), announced today that it has entered into two separate definitive agreements to acquire Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. ("Sabal Palm"), parent company of Sabal Palm Bank based in Sarasota, FL and Business Bank of Florida, Corp. ("BBFC"), parent company of Florida Business Bank based in Melbourne, FL. The proposed transactions will deepen Seacoast's presence in Brevard County and provide an entry into the desirable Sarasota market. Upon the completion of each acquisition, the banks will merge with and into Seacoast Bank.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp Announces Closing Of Partial Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MEACU) (the "Company") today announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 541,500 units, consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "Offering").
Businessplasticstoday.com

New Mountain Capital Acquisition of Flexan Expected to Close this Month

An affiliate of private equity firm New Mountain Capital LLC, ILC Dover, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Flexan, a contract design and manufacturing organization that specializes in silicone, thermoplastic, and specialty rubber components for medical device OEMs. The transaction is expected to close this month subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Stocksinvesting.com

Argo Blockchain files for US initial public offering

Investing.com – Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) on Thursday filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $75 million in a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the US. Argo intends to list its ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Global Market...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

CENAQ Energy Corp. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FULL OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Houston, TX, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENAQ Energy Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it has completed the sale of the full 2,250,000 units pursuant to the underwriters' over-allotment option granted in connection with the Company's initial public offering. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and three-quarters of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.
Businesspulse2.com

Why Inovalon (INOV) Is Going Private In A $7.3 Billion Deal

Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV) announced a deal to go private in a $7.3 billion transaction. These are the details. Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV) — a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare — recently announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital, and joined by Insight Partners, as lead co-investor, 22C Capital, and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, M.D. along with certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of about $7.3 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy