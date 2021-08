The Space Force would get its own contingent of part-time troops under a measure from Colorado U.S. Reps. Jason Crow and Doug Lamborn to create a Space National Guard. The measure would move satellite troops now working in Army or Air Force National Guard billets to under the Space Force, the eighth armed service branch, which was created in December 2019. National Guard troops generally serve one weekend a month and have two weeks of summer training unless called up by governors or the Defense Department to assist in emergencies.