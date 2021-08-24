Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

ATSG Recognizes Scholarship Recipients And Interns

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. recently hosted a recognition luncheon to honor recipients of the Hete Family Scholarship as well as future leaders who have been a part of ATSG's Internship Program. The event was held at the Wilmington Air Park.

The Hete Family Scholarship is offered through the Clinton County Foundation to ATSG employees and their children who are working toward a technical or undergraduate degree in a STEM, medical, business, or technical/vocational field. The scholarship fund was established earlier this year by ATSG Chairman of the Board Joe Hete and his wife Carrie.

Six $5,000 awards were granted during the scholarship's inaugural year to the following recipients: Rachel Barker, attending Southern State Community College majoring in nursing; Averi Cooper, attending the University of Tennessee majoring in chemistry; Nicholas Cunningham, attending Ohio University majoring in computer science and engineering; Jovanna Giovannetti, attending the University of South Florida majoring in mechanical engineering; Isabella Steele, attending Oklahoma State University majoring in pre-med studies; and Sarah Young, attending The Ohio State University studying biomedical engineering.

"My mother believed an education is something no one can take away from you," said Hete. "Thus, providing a good education for the future leaders of our companies, communities, and the world is a worthwhile investment that will pay dividends long into the future."

The deadline to apply for the Hete Family Scholarship is March 31 of each year. For more information and a link to the application site, visit https://www.atsginc.com/hete-family-scholarship.

Also recognized at the luncheon were nearly three dozen students who participated in ATSG's Internship Program. ATSG invests in the development of its team and future leaders by providing interested students a chance to develop important operational skills required to succeed in the aviation industry.

Interns have been placed in accounting, aviation maintenance, component repair and overhaul, continuous improvement, human resources, information technology, and marketing. During their time with the company, interns plan and complete business-related projects, gain exposure to company culture, develop skills needed to excel in their career, and learn from mentors with decades of industry experience.

"The ATSG team puts a strong emphasis on the development of our workforce," said Mike Berger, ATSG chief commercial officer. "Providing scholarship opportunities, career exposure through internships, and upward growth through leadership development demonstrates ATSG's position as a preferred employer."

Interested candidates can learn more about the ATSG Internship Program and apply for open opportunities online at https://www.atsginc.com/careers/internships.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005808/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Berger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atsg#Wilmington Air Park#Charity#Atsg#Ohio University#Oklahoma State University#The Ohio State University#Boeing#Air Carrier#Acmi#Abx Air Inc#Omni Air International#Llc#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Hanceville, ALwallacestate.edu

Wallace State Future Foundation celebrates scholarship recipients, donors

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Dozens of Wallace State Alumni Association and Future Foundation scholarship recipients were able to thank their donors recently at the 2021-2022 Scholarship Celebration. Wallace State Community College President Dr. Vicki Karolewics said the event is a favorite among college administration, faculty, and staff. “It gives us an...
Charitieskbsi23.com

25 students awarded SoutheastHEALTH Foundation scholarships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Twenty-five students received $30,000 in scholarship awards from the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. Funds for the scholarships come from individual and family donors. “Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others, which is more important now...
AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

CodeWizardsHQ Announces The Recipient Of Its First Educational Scholarship

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeWizardsHQ, the leading online coding school for kids and teens, is honored to announce the winner of their first educational scholarship, which was created to support students in their pursuit of a STEM-related college major. Hundreds of high school seniors and incoming college freshmen applied for the $2,500 scholarship.
CollegesAxios

University Program Associate

The University Program Associate is a part of the Belk College of Business External Relations team. This position contributes to program administration, information analysis and decision making, marketing and communications, event planning, and overall coordination of the External Relations team. This position will include responsibilities in several areas, including development, stewardship of donors and alumni, communications and event support. The coordinator assists in budgeting, research, planning, implementation, measurement and tracking of the team’s activities.
Health ServicesThe Daily Collegian

Internal medicine resident Lai honored for exceptional teaching

Dr. Forest Lai, an internal medicine resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, was recognized in August 2021 as part of the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program of Penn State Health and Penn State College of Medicine. “Dr. Lai was extremely engaged in numerous aspects of my...
AdvocacyOrange Leader

How volunteering benefits students

Volunteering is often seen through the lens of how volunteers help to improve their communities. Though there’s no denying the valuable role volunteers play in strengthening their communities, it’s worth noting just how much volunteers can benefit from donating their time and effort to worthy causes. A 2020 study published...
Collegesdavisnewspaper.net

MSC president, McDaniel to retire

In a campus-wide email to faculty and staff on Aug. 6, 2021, Murray State College President Joy McDaniel announced her plans to retire. McDaniel was named interim president following the resignation of Dr. Noble Jobe and was elected by the Board of Regents as president in 2011. McDaniel began her...
Advocacyblackchronicle.com

Alabama A&M University Receives Historic $2.2M Donation

An Alabama A&M University alum is paying it forward by financially supporting the institution’s advancement so that it can further its mission of educating and empowering changemakers for generations to come. The HBCU recently announced it received a $2.2 million donation from an anonymous donor. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW...
Educationhoumatimes.com

ISTE Awards Nicholls Professor for Excellence in Teacher Education

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) has recognized Nicholls State University’s Dr. Cynthia Vavasseur for her achievements in educational technology. The nonprofit honored the professor of teacher education with the 2021 ISTE Teacher Education Network Award for Excellence in Teacher Education. Every year, ISTE recognizes educators who make a difference in education. The ISTE Teacher Education Network Award for Excellence in Teacher Education honors an exceptional teacher educator who advances the field, demonstrates vision and innovation and improves learning and teaching.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ATSG Names Jeanne Walters As New CFO To Support Acquisition Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Jeanne Walters as Chief Financial Officer, further enabling the company's accelerated growth and proven acquisition strategy. Mrs. Walters brings more than 25 years of industry experience to her new role, along with deep expertise in scaling global financial operations and driving profitable growth.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Berkshire Biomedical Recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Biomedical, LLC ("Berkshire" or "the Company"), focused on developing oral liquid drug devices designed to precisely deliver drugs only to the biometrically authenticated Intended User, provide remote monitoring and enhance patient wellness, announces today that it joins with the millions of advocates around the world in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal of International Overdose Awareness Day is to raise awareness, elevate the public understanding of the global addiction burden, promote greater understanding of the tragedy of drug overdose death and, importantly, to advance evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy.
CollegesInside Indiana Business

IU Awarded Additional Grant for CyberCorps Project

BLOOMINGTON - Indiana University says it has been awarded a $240,000 grant from the National Science Foundation for a new project to train the next generation of cybersecurity experts. IU says the award supplements a $2.25 million NSF grant it received last year as a participating institution in CyberCorps: Scholarship for Service.
Dixons Mills, ALThe Thomasville Times

Recipients of the Panthers Alumni Scholarship announced

The recipients of the 2021 Panthers Alumni Scholarship are Danaea Miller, Quanesha Bruno, Shuntae January and D’Andre Pickett. All recipients are graduates of Marengo High School in Dixons Mills. Scholarship awards ranged from $250 to $1,000. Miller will attend the University of Alabama- Birmingham, Bruno will attend Stillman University, January will attend Alabama A&M University, and Pickett will attend the […]
Crossville, TNCrossville Chronicle

TCAT recipient of $80,000 scholarship fund donation

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville recently received an $80,000 donation to its scholarship fund from the estate of Bonzella Cook, who served as the director of nursing at the school when she retired in 1998. The gift is the largest donation from an individual in the school’s...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Foundation announces its 2021-2022 scholarship recipients

The Foundation’s Clinical Educational Endowment was initiated in 2003 with private donations and proved successful. Annually it provides nursing scholarships and clinical education opportunities for hospital staff members. According to the Foundation, the goal of the program has remained the same throughout the years, to strengthen and ensure award winning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy