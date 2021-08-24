Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Appraiser Qualifications Board Adopts Changes To Real Property Appraiser Qualification Criteria

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraiser Qualifications Board (AQB) today adopted a new edition of the Real Property Appraiser Qualification Criteria (Criteria). The Criteria set qualification standards for real property appraisers in the United States and provide continuing education guidelines for current appraisers to maintain their appraisal license.

"The pandemic forced everyone to be flexible," said AQB Chair Mark Lewis. "And the AQB was no exception. We temporarily allowed education which was approved for in-person learning to be converted to online synchronous courses to respond to lockdowns and stay at home orders. Over time, the AQB saw a tremendous response from appraisers who were able to take advantage of this new educational opportunity. The AQB is responding to that feedback by making these temporary changes permanent."

Among the updates included in the newest edition of the Criteria are:

  • Synchronous courses will now be considered equivalent to in-person classroom courses.
  • Synchronous courses will no longer be required to have delivery mechanism approval under the Criteria and an alternative course delivery mechanism approval for asynchronous courses was introduced.
  • Hybrid courses must meet the requirements for each specific course delivery method (e.g., a course that is hybrid synchronous/asynchronous must meet the synchronous requirements for the synchronous portion of the course and the asynchronous requirements for the asynchronous portion of the course).
  • Qualifying and continuing education courses may use remote proctoring, including bio-metric proctoring.

These changes will go into effect on January 1, 2022.

The Appraiser Qualifications Board also adopted a General Interpretation of the Criteria to emphasize that education and experience verification must be completed before an applicant is approved to sit for the National Exam, and that applicants cannot self-verify their experience to qualify for the National Exam.

For more information, please visit appraisalfoundation.org.

Media Contact: Amy Timmerman(202) 624-3048 amy@appraisalfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appraiser-qualifications-board-adopts-changes-to-real-property-appraiser-qualification-criteria-301361979.html

SOURCE The Appraisal Foundation

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Appraiser#Continuing Education#Appraisal#Aqb#The National Exam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estaterismedia.com

Choosing the Right Real Estate Appraiser

If you plan to purchase a property, you want to know how much it’s worth so you don’t overpay. Therefore, getting an accurate assessment of the home’s value is essential. If you plan to sell, you need to set a price that will attract buyers, not drive them away. A real estate appraiser specializes in assessing the fair market value of a home. Not all appraisers have the same qualifications and experience, so it’s important to choose one carefully.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

AppraisalWorks Transforms Real Estate Appraisal Technology Platform

AppraisalWorks, a real estate appraisal technology provider, has enhanced its flagship appraisal management technology platform. The AppraisalWorks platform is designed to streamline the real estate appraisal process, helping lenders and servicers achieve lower costs, faster turn times and greater transparency. The latest enhancements to AppraisalWorks further automate key elements of...
Real EstateWilliston Daily Herald

Property appraisals continue to drop; taxes hold steady in new budget

For those interested in the City of Sidney’s annual budget, there is bad news and good news. The bad news for the city is that taxable property valuations continue to fall drastically. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, property valuations were at $648,608,406. This year’s valuations are $10,000,000 lower at $638,091,359.
Real EstateDenver Post

Engaging and Interacting with a Real Estate Broker, Appraiser, and Mortgage Loan Originator.

Engaging and Interacting with a Real Estate Broker, Appraiser, and Mortgage Loan Originator. Finding and working with the right real estate professionals to help navigate this complex housing market can mean all the difference when considering buying or selling a home. In a typical real estate transaction, you may be working with a real estate broker, appraiser, and mortgage loan originator. What do you need to know about hiring these professionals? What is their role to assist you throughout the home buying or selling process?
Income Taxpncguam.com

Only 1 application form for RISE; supporting documents not needed, only tax return

Eligible residents will need to submit only one application form for the RISE program delineated by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s latest executive order. Department of Revenue and Taxation director Dafne Shimizu confirmed that only one form will be needed to apply for the RISE program and that supporting documents like a mayor’s verification of residency and a certificate of employment will no longer be needed.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll’s Urban Property Owners Will See Tax Appraisers At Their Doors In The Coming Months

The urban residents of Carroll County will be seeing data collectors going door-to-door in the next 15 months during an inspection and reappraisal process. Assessor, Cindy Heuton, says these are scheduled to begin as early as Wednesday, Sept. 1 with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. The Conference Board approved the reappraisal process in 2018 as a means to equalize property tax assessments. Heuton says this helps to ensure each taxpayer is responsible for paying only his/her share of the property tax burden. These periodic inspections and reappraisals are necessary as properties do not increase or decrease in value at the same rates. Owners are being asked to cooperate by allowing the data collectors to inspect their property, inside and out, so a fair and accurate assessment can be made. The representatives of Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. and members of the Assessor’s Office will be leading the project and say all individuals conducting inspections will be carrying a photo identification card that is signed by Heuton. All law enforcement agencies and the Assessor’s Office will be made aware of the data collectors’ locations and they have a list with all of the names and license plate numbers of anyone involved in the project. The final value estimates will be mailed to the property owners after January of 2023 and they will be given the opportunity to meet and discuss their valuation. The new assessed values will be effective for Jan. 1, 2023 taxes payable in Fiscal Year 2024-2025. Questions can be directed to the Assessor’s Office through the contact points included below.
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

Deadline approaches for Propertymark Qualifications Awards

Propertymark is urging estate agents to nominate staff and colleagues who have completed a Propertymark Qualification, ahead of the next month’s awards deadline. The final deadline for entries to the Propertymark Qualifications Awards has been extended to Friday 17 September 2021. Winners of the 2021 Propertymark Qualifications Awards, which is...
Public HealthAccountingWEB

CPA Independence Considerations and COVID-19

While COVID-19 has been full of challenges, it has also created opportunities for CPA firms to provide new professional services. According to a recent poll, 55 percent of accounting firms created new services as a result of the pandemic. Some nonattest offerings include advisory services related to the CARES Act, cybersecurity consulting, cash flow management advisory, business continuity, bankruptcy or restructuring consulting, assistance with insurance claims, and tax strategy consulting.
EconomyPosted by
Hutch Post

IRS accepting applicants for the Compliance Assurance Process for 2022

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today the opening of the application period for the 2022 Compliance Assurance Process (CAP) program. The application period runs September 1 to November 1, 2021. The IRS will inform applicants if they're accepted into the program in February 2022. Launched in 2005, CAP...
EconomyInman.com

Automation comes to appraisal management

Automation is a top priority of mortgage lenders as competition for less profitable purchase loans heats up, and AppraisalWorks says the latest version of its appraisal management platform can help lenders cut costs, speed up turn times, and provide greater transparency. AppraisalWorks now provides quote management tools and the ability...
Real EstateTurnto10.com

Real Talk with Kyle Seyboth: Understanding Appraisals

Our real estate expert Kyle Seyboth broke down the issues that buyers and sellers could face when it comes to home appraisals in the current housing market. To learn more or to contact Kyle and the Seyboth Team give them a call at 508-726-3492 or check them out online at seybothteamhomes.com now!
Small BusinessHutchinson News

SBA opens applications for supplemental Shuttered Venue assistance grants

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced new applications will be accepted for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) applicants seeking economic aid for live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits, and venues. While the application portal will close to new applicants, the SBA will continue delivering economic aid to help venues...
Small BusinessInc.com

There's a Second Chance at the SBA's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program

With one stroke of a pen the Small Business Administration is both closing and reopening the spigot for its $16.2 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program. The SVOG program provides grants for venue operators, promoters, live-events producers and museums that were sidelined by the pandemic. But the SBA announced on Wednesday that it would cease accepting new applications as of 11:59 p.m. PST on August 20. At the same time, the agency also announced it would open a supplemental award program to qualifying live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits, and venues that already received aid. And "by invitation," it would reconsider award amounts and appeals.
Internetmoney.com

The Government Is Giving Millions of Americans $50 a Month to Pay for Broadband Internet

Having trouble paying your internet bills during the pandemic? Let the government chip in. The Federal Communications Commission announced last week that about 5 million U.S. households have officially enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, an initiative that provides up to $50 a month to help cover the cost of internet and digital devices for certain Americans. Launched in May, the limited-time-only program is intended to give low-income households a discount on broadband bills as the COVID-19 crisis wears on.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy