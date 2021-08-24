Why biologists want to 'reset' this Utah reservoir to help its trout population

An undated photo of Navajo Lake in Kane County. State wildlife biologists say they want to treat the lake with a substance that will kill off fish and then "reset" it a trout fishery. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) — DUCK CREEK VILLAGE, Kane County — Navajo Lake is a popular spot for anglers to reel in four types of trout species but between drought and the emergence of another fish, all those four species are struggling to survive in the water.