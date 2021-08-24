Biden sticking to Aug. 31 Afghan pullout so long as Taliban cooperate, US officials say
Groups of people wait on the tarmac at Kabul's airport, Afghanistan on Monday. President Joe Biden will stick to a Pentagon recommendation to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 so long as the Taliban enables the United States to complete its evacuations. (Satellite 2021 Maxar Technologies via Reuters) — WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will stick to a Pentagon recommendation to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 so long as the Taliban enables the United States to complete its evacuations, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.www.ksl.com
