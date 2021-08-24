Iowa governor, Iowa Department of Education award over $8.6 million in K-12 school mental health grants
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — More than $8.6 million in grants will be delivered to school districts across Iowa. According to a release, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced more than $8.6 million in competitive grants will be awarded to 64 school districts in efforts to prove mental health support and other services for students and families.www.ourquadcities.com
