“When the going gets tough, the tough get going,” they say. But fewer had it tougher, or went farther, than Grandma Gatewood. Emma Gatewood’s life was hard. Born in Ohio in 1887, she was one of 15 kids in a family that slept four to a bed. Her father lost a leg in the Civil War and spent the rest of his life drinking and gambling. Though her formal education ended in the eighth grade, she kept learning by devouring encyclopedias, Greek classics, and books on woods and wildlife.