Bill Wagner: The Dodgers did all they could to appease the U.S. Navy to sign Charlie Connolly. What gives? | COMMENTARY

The Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres in an epic, 16-inning showdown on Wednesday night (and part of Thursday morning). Los Angeles went on to sweep the series. This rivalry, yes, it is a rivalry, is framed by the dichotomy of the two squads when its comes to their on-field mentalities. The Padres thrive off of a high-energy, let-it-all-hang-out approach on the field. The Dodgers on the other hand end, tend to be less vociferous between the lines.