Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bill Wagner: The Dodgers did all they could to appease the U.S. Navy to sign Charlie Connolly. What gives? | COMMENTARY

By Capital Gazette
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Navy has done Charlie Connolly wrong, just as it has to so many other former Navy baseball players over the years. Connolly had a simple and seemingly reasonable request. He wanted to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who selected the hard-throwing pitcher in the 20th round of the Major League Baseball draft last month.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Navy#The United States Navy#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Brett Anderson buries Trevor Bauer in perfect tweet

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ ongoing attempt to defend their World Series title has been overshadowed by the disturbing narrative surrounding Trevor Bauer, who’s currently on paid administrative leave while he’s investigated for sexual assault allegations. The Dodgers would love to cut bait with Bauer, but that simply isn’t possible right...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Signing 4-Time All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline this year turned out to be an arms race in the NL West. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing ground to the San Francisco Giants, they’re bringing in an All-Star arm for some added help. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are “closing in”...
MLBYardbarker

Trea Turner apologizes to Cody Bellinger for leaving him hanging

Trea Turner apologized to Cody Bellinger on Saturday for an embarrassing moment. Turner slugged his first home run for his new team since being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers before the trade deadline. He received high-fives upon entering the dugout, but he didn’t see Bellinger tried to slap him some skin.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Dave Roberts explains using Justin Turner as pitcher in 5-0 game

It’s not uncommon for managers to use a position player to pitch the final inning of a blowout loss. It saves the bullpen in a game the team is unlikely to win anyway. On Sunday, however, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts surprisingly used Justin Turner to pitch the final inning of a relatively close 5-0 game against the Colorado Rockies. Turner gave up two hits, but did not allow a run in a scoreless inning.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Not Paying Max Scherzer During 2021 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued to flex their financial might as they acquired future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a package led by Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz at this season’s MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers already had a payroll that was...
MLBNBC Sports

MLB playoff picture: Odds to win 2021 World Series, NL East

The MLB 2021 regular season is almost over, and teams are making a push for the postseason. The Washington Nationals, who have a record of 55-74, are in fourth place in the NL East, sitting 15.0 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves. While the Nats can most likely count themselves out of the playoff race, it will be interesting to see how the National League standings shake out over the last month of regular season play.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Voted the Most Hated Baseball Team in America

The Dodgers are the team that everyone loves to hate around Major League Baseball. Fans in Los Angeles certainly know this to be true anytime they travel outside of Chavez Ravine. I was in San Diego for the Padres series last week, and it definitely felt like they hated everything about us.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Stevie Berman To Twins For Andrew Vasquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers capped off a busy Tuesday by trading Minor League catcher Stevie Berman to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Andrew Vasquez. The deal was completed during the Dodgers’ eventual comeback win over the Atlanta Braves. Neither Berman nor Vasquez were on the 40-man roster, which made...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Why Dave Roberts Asked Justin Turner To Pitch

The Los Angeles Dodgers have rotated pitchers on their active roster over recent days and have nine relievers in their bullpen but still needed Justin Turner to pitch in the ninth inning of Sunday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies. The pitching appearance marked a first for Turner in his career,...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: What Really Separates the Dodgers from the Padres

The Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres in an epic, 16-inning showdown on Wednesday night (and part of Thursday morning). Los Angeles went on to sweep the series. This rivalry, yes, it is a rivalry, is framed by the dichotomy of the two squads when its comes to their on-field mentalities. The Padres thrive off of a high-energy, let-it-all-hang-out approach on the field. The Dodgers on the other hand end, tend to be less vociferous between the lines.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trusted Evaluation Process When Signing Cole Hamels

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed veteran southpaw Cole Hamels during the first week of August to give them needed depth in their starting rotation, but less than two weeks after he joined the organization, the team placed him on the 60-day injured list. The 37-year-old was working to build up...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: AJ Pollock Robbing Manny Machado Of Home Run Named MLB’s Play Of The Week

AJ Pollock was recognized by MLB for his home run robbery against San Diego Padres’ star Manny Machado in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-2 victory at Petco Park last week. Pollock’s web gem cam in the bottom of the fourth inning while the Dodgers were leading 1-0. With a runner on first base, Julio Urias threw a slider at the bottom of the zone that Machado belted into left field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy