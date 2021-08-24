Rockwall and Rowlett post offices are among U.S. Postal Service’s new local delivery pilot sites

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 – Effective August 9, 2021, Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) will require all CUTX team members to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of their employment. Currently, 70% of CUTX’s 496 employees are fully vaccinated. The new effort builds on CUTX’s meticulous safety and sanitizing protocols practiced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and serves to honor its ongoing commitment to the communities it serves. Team members with medical and religious exceptions can request an exemption from the vaccine requirement, and employees will have until September 20, 2021 to receive a full vaccination.