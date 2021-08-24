Cancel
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall and Rowlett post offices are among U.S. Postal Service’s new local delivery pilot sites

By Editor
Posted by 
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 7 days ago
ROCKWALL, TX (August 24, 2021) The U.S. Postal Service’s unprecedented pilot offering for neighborhood businesses has added 115 Dallas-Fort Worth sites. The USPS Connect Local pilot launched on July 19 at seven Dallas and Houston sites and is now available at 200 Texas postal facility locations. More pilot locations will be added in the coming months as operational capabilities are refined.

Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com
