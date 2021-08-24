Cancel
Art on the Trails connects nature and music on August 28

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 7 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County in partnership with Basin Recreation will be offering Art on the Trails, a free event that connects nature with local artists and musicians.

The event will be this Saturday, August 28 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Tours will start at the Copper Moose Farm Stand at 1285 Old Ranch Rd, Park City, UT 84098 .

Tours will leave every 20 minutes starting at 2 pm. Each tour will be led on a hike by a guide to several locations along McLeod Creek Trail.

Tours are estimated to take an hour and a half. After the tour, there will be food and refreshments available along with live music at the Copper Moose Farm Stand.

It’s recommended to park at Willow Creek Park at 4460 Split Rail Ln, Park City, UT 84098 .

You can RSVP here .


