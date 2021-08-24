Indulge In A Taste Of Italy At Brusco’s, South Florida’s Oldest Italian Restaurant

There’s something special about a restaurant that can withstand the test of time, especially in today’s climate. Brusco’s Italian Restaurant in Florida is not just renowned for authentic, soul-satisfying Italian food, but also for another reason altogether. Brusco’s is the oldest Italian restaurant in South Florida, opening doors officially in 1972. Featuring home-style Italian foods like Nonna used to make, come take a look at what makes this historic hotspot so special.

Brusco’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Deerfield Beach is the oldest Italian restaurant in South Florida and it’s still just as tasty as it was in 1972.

Walking into this historic restaurant, you’ll be greeted by the decorations on the walls and the smell of fresh tomato sauce bubbling away in the kitchen.

The menu features authentic Italian home-style cooking, with fresh pasta made daily, hand-stretched pizza, and so much more.

Of course, it wouldn’t be authentic Italian food without some seafood, right? Try the Zuppa di Pesce, a fan-favorite, with clams mussels, scungilli, calamari, and shrimp in a marinara sauce over pasta.

In fact, Brusco’s has become such a coveted place for food over the years, the family has even bottled their own sauce and wine for guests to take home!

Speaking of take-home, you can order up any of the Italian specialties to dine at home. Just look at this chicken parmigiana. We can practically taste the melted cheese and the tang of the sauce while writing this.

Dining in is also a fun option, too. Bring the family and enjoy a huge, family-style meal around the table, just like you would have at home.

Just make sure to save room for homemade desserts, like the chocolate ganache cake, Italian ricotta cheesecake, cannoli, or Tiramisu.

