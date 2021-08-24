Cancel
Florida State

Indulge In A Taste Of Italy At Brusco’s, South Florida’s Oldest Italian Restaurant

By Marisa Roman
Only In Florida
Only In Florida
 8 days ago

There’s something special about a restaurant that can withstand the test of time, especially in today’s climate. Brusco’s Italian Restaurant in Florida is not just renowned for authentic, soul-satisfying Italian food, but also for another reason altogether. Brusco’s is the oldest Italian restaurant in South Florida, opening doors officially in 1972. Featuring home-style Italian foods like Nonna used to make, come take a look at what makes this historic hotspot so special.

Brusco’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Deerfield Beach is the oldest Italian restaurant in South Florida and it’s still just as tasty as it was in 1972.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqoBW_0bbd7pWN00
Google Brusco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

Walking into this historic restaurant, you’ll be greeted by the decorations on the walls and the smell of fresh tomato sauce bubbling away in the kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bc8U8_0bbd7pWN00
Google Schmoe Joe

The menu features authentic Italian home-style cooking, with fresh pasta made daily, hand-stretched pizza, and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muaDC_0bbd7pWN00
Google Tony Carulli

Of course, it wouldn’t be authentic Italian food without some seafood, right? Try the Zuppa di Pesce, a fan-favorite, with clams mussels, scungilli, calamari, and shrimp in a marinara sauce over pasta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zATU_0bbd7pWN00
Facebook Brusco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

In fact, Brusco’s has become such a coveted place for food over the years, the family has even bottled their own sauce and wine for guests to take home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkFY0_0bbd7pWN00
Google Brusco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

Speaking of take-home, you can order up any of the Italian specialties to dine at home. Just look at this chicken parmigiana. We can practically taste the melted cheese and the tang of the sauce while writing this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CkE5_0bbd7pWN00
Google Albert Orozco

Dining in is also a fun option, too. Bring the family and enjoy a huge, family-style meal around the table, just like you would have at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOYA_0bbd7pWN00
TripAdvisor weisslhp

Just make sure to save room for homemade desserts, like the chocolate ganache cake, Italian ricotta cheesecake, cannoli, or Tiramisu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHo4X_0bbd7pWN00
Facebook Brusco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

To find out where the oldest Italian restaurant in South Florida is, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pihk3_0bbd7pWN00
Google Maps

Brusco’s Italian Restaurant has been nominated to us by readers like you. Do you have a place in Florida that you think we should check out? Make sure to let us know via our Nomination Page .

Have you ever dined at Brusco’s Italian Restaurant in Florida? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this restaurant, such as current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page . Hungry for more Italian food in Florida? Check out our previous article for some of the best spots.

The post Indulge In A Taste Of Italy At Brusco’s, South Florida’s Oldest Italian Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Florida

Only In Florida

