Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Celebrate 30 years of 'The Black Album' with the Metallica Podcast

By Joe Cingrana
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

In this living, breathing, sonic blender of a podcast, we’ll celebrate the 30th-anniversary re-release of Metallica’s 1991 self-titled record, affectionately known as ‘The Black Album,’ and the incredible band that made it.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
James Hetfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Album#Metal Music#Heavy Metal#Metallica Radio#The Metallica Podcast#Fifth Member#Rock#Masters Of Metal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Listen To Second Episode Of METALLICA's Official Podcast

The second episode of "The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 - The Black Album" has just been released in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled fifth LP, better known as The Black Album. The podcast's weekly episodes will explore the stories behind and the legacy of the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen Soundscan.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR: METALLICA's 'Master Of Puppets' Is 'The Perfect Heavy Metal Album'

Ahead of the release of Corey Taylor's version of "Holier Than Thou" on METALLICA's "Blacklist" album, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman sat down with Knotfest.com's Ryan J. Downey to discuss METALLICA, "Holier Than You" and more in a four-part series. Speaking about how METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX shaped his musical identity in the late 1980s and created a sound that defined a generation, Taylor said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That was the sounding gun for a whole new generation of psychos, because those bands appealed to so many different — I don't wanna say 'cliques,' but so many different crowds. The punk kids loved them, the metal kids worshipped them. It was still too underground for the straights — quote-unquote the straights. But even the alternative kids dug it, because there was so much ferocity in it and there was just something different. It felt heavier than [BLACK] SABBATH and heavier than DEEP PURPLE, but those were the bands that fueled these bands. Between that, and then you could feel that undercurrent of the hardcore scene — the punk scene, the hardcore scene, the stuff that we, the skater kids, were listening to, as well as the hip-hop or whatnot. So this was this burgeoning explosion of attitude, fast music, just in your face, and we just knew as soon as our parents heard it, they hated it, which made us love it even more. Nothing is better than listening to something that scares the hell out of adults."
MusicPopMatters

‘Ten’ at 30: How Pearl Jam’s Iconic Debut Became a Massive Hit

Pearl Jam were the right band at the right time, or, rather, one of several right bands at the right time. By the summer of 1991, North American audiences were starting to get tired of the dominant rock/hair metal of the 1980s. Van Halen, who were never really a hair metal band, started the summer off with “Poundcake”, the lead single from their album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. That track has some kick, particularly with Eddie Van Halen occasionally playing his guitar with a power drill. However, its music video, featuring numerous scantily clad women and the band performing on a stage with thousands of bright lights in an otherwise empty space, definitely feels like a relic of the hair metal era.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's Official Podcast Gets Release Date; More Details Announced

Premiering on August 20, "The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 - The Black Album", will be released in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled fifth LP, better known as The Black Album. The podcast's weekly episodes will explore the stories behind and the legacy of the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen Soundscan.
Musicmxdwn.com

Kings of the Cover Song Weezer Give Metallica’s Iconic “Enter Sandman” a Faithful but Power-Pop Influenced Rendition

It’s nothing new that pop-punk group Weezer likes to cover a good song here and there. They recently made headlines by covering Toto’s “Africa” after popular demand. The band’s Teal Album was a solely ‘80s covers album. So with such a background in covering classic pop/rock songs, it almost seems like a given that the band would be taking part in the massive cover album effort, The Metallica Blacklist. “Enter Sandman” is one of Metallica’s best-known songs.
Rock Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘The $5.98 EP: Garage Days Re-Revisited’: Metallica’s Influences Revealed

Metallica faced a difficult challenge in 1987. With their stopgap EP, The $5.98 EP: Garage Days Re-Revisited, they found that in order to move forward they needed to look backward. To learn where they were heading next in their career, they took it all the way back to the beginning to pay homage to the bands that inspired them to make music their lives.
Rock Musicghostcultmag.com

CLASSIC ALBUMS REVISITED: Metallica – Thirty Years Of The Black Album

Arguably the most divisive album in the history of metal, no other record seems to split opinion quite likeMetallica’s The Black Album (Elektra). Otherwise known simply as Metallica, whenever the San Franciscan act’s fifth studio album is mentioned even in passing, the results are usually the same. Like a red rag to a bull, loud and vociferous “true fans” are still guaranteed to leap straight in with comments like “only the first four albums are real”, “sell-outs” and “commercial bullshit” etc.
Rock MusicRevolver

15 Greatest Album-Opening Songs in Metal

The first song on a band's album is the most important one. It doesn't have to be the best song on the record, the most complicated or the most catchy, but it does carry the integral roles of setting the sonic scene for what's to come and drawing new listeners in. In a genre as intense as metal, picking the right opening song is an especially tough choice. Do you begin with the energy cranked to 11 or do you gradually build up to that point?
Musicwesb.com

STEELHEART To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album During Livestream

Originally released in May 1990, STEELHEART‘s self-titled debut album hit the Billboard Top 40 behind the single, “I’ll Never Let You Go”. After many delays due to the pandemic, the hard rock veterans will return to the stage on August 20 in Dallas, Texas at the Glass Cactus to properly celebrate the album, simulcasting the performance via the Dreamstage HD livestream platform. Watch the trailer below. Tickets are available here.
Musicloudersound.com

Metallica share killer live performance of Of Wolf And Man

Metallica have shared a throwback video of them performing Of Wolf And Man in Nuremberg, Germany on November 29, 1992. The classic performance is taken from the Live At Frankenhalle DVD, that's included in the remastered deluxe box set of Metallica's fifth album the Black Album. You can watch the performance below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy