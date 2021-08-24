Cancel
Pfizer Vaccine Approval Triggers a Surge in Biotech ETFs

Zacks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFE - Free Report) /BioNTech’s (. BNTX - Free Report) coronavirus vaccine. Cheering the news, the most popular SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (. XBI - Free Report) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (. IBB - Free Report) surged 4.6% and 2.9%, respectively, on Aug 23. According to the FDA, the approval...

Related
WorldNew York Post

New Zealand reports first death tied to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

It’s the first death to be linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech was the first pharma developer to have their jab approved, via emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, for vaccination against the coronavirus. Now, public health authorities in New Zealand have implicated Pfizer’s shot in one...
EconomyPhramalive.com

Pfizer study shows skin disease drug more effective than Regeneron rival

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) experimental drug to treat patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met the main goals of improving symptoms in adult patients compared to a rival treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc (REGN.O). The head-to-head study showed Pfizer’s abrocitinib was statistically superior compared to Regeneron’s dupilumab in each evaluated...
Newport, RIwhatsupnewp.com

What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it’s already authorized for emergency use?

Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they’re waiting for the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has since granted that approval for those age 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had to happen for the FDA to advance from emergency use authorization, or EUA, to full approval?
IndustryMedscape News

CDC Panel Unanimously Backs Pfizer Vax, Fortifying FDA Approval

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. An independent expert panel within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has studied the potential benefits and risks of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and voted unanimously to recommend the shots for all Americans ages 16 and older.
Public Healthfox26houston.com

CDC panel endorses full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met on Monday and voted to endorse the FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for Americans age 16 and older. The endorsement shortly follows the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on...
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Despite new FDA approval, many Missouri employers hesitate to mandate vaccine

Employers seeking to get their workforce vaccinated now have more leeway in the fight against COVID-19. On Aug. 23, the Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement is expected to give confidence to individuals and businesses hesitant to take the vaccines. While...
IndustryArkansas Online

Full FDA drug approval: what it means

Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they're waiting for the covid-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA granted that approval for those ages 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had...
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Pfizer (PFE) Inks Deal With Eurofarma to Make COVID-19 Vaccine

PFE - Free Report) and its Germany-based partner BioNTech SE (. BNTX - Free Report) have announced signing of a letter of intent with Brazilian biopharmaceutical company Eurofarma Laboratórios SA for manufacturing and distributing their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, in Latin American countries. Per the latest deal, Eurofarma will obtain...
Public HealthPLOS Blogs Network

This “Waning Immunity” Argument Against the FDA’s Covid Vaccine Approval Is a Scientific Quagmire

I sure don’t envy the people under all that pressure at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They’ve been at the brunt of an extended media barrage to approve Covid vaccines more quickly. I didn’t agree they were moving too slowly – I wrote about why over at The Atlantic – but at least I could see a basis for taking that position. In the U.S., a lot of mandates were waiting for that green light, and the country is suffering a heavy toll, given extensive resistance to both vaccination and containment measures.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA expands approval to UCB’s Briviact for paediatric seizure treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the indication for UCB’s Briviact (brivaracetam) CV tablets, oral solution and injection for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients aged one month or above. With the latest approval, the intravenous (IV) dose of Briviact will be available for the first...
Industrywtaq.com

Biogen provides free Aduhelm as U.S. clinics await Medicare payment

(Reuters) – Biogen Inc is providing its controversial and expensive new Alzheimer’s drug free of charge for some patients amid slow claim reviews by Medicare, according to sources familiar with the situation, including a doctor treating patients with the drug. The development underscores the division among doctors about whether the...
StocksZacks.com

7 Best Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week

PFE - Free Report) /BioNTech’s (BNTX) coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty (BNT162b) has boosted investors’ confidence in economic reopening-friendly sectors. This is because the full approval will likely help mitigate the ongoing surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant and lead to a continued reopening of the economy. Wells Fargo Securities head of equity strategy Christopher Harvey has boosted optimism among investors by upgrading its year-end price target for the S&P 500 to 4,825 (per a CNBC article).
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Claim that the first COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available is misleading

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty. Despite the validity of this approval process, many people are still unconvinced that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. In the podcast and video show “War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist who claims he invented mRNA technology, claimed that the "mainstream media is lying" and suggested that the vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available under emergency use authorization. Malone said that the FDA only approved the "BioNTech" vaccine and that vaccine is different from the "Pfizer" one. He's reiterated this point on Twitter. "I should clarify my title - the FDA authorization is for the BioNtech product (Comirnaty), NOT Pfizer." We rate this claim as very misleading. The F.D.A. announcement clearly states that the "Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine" has been approved. The approval does not distinguish a separate vaccine other than the one developed by the joint partnership of Pfizer and BioNtech. The vaccine approved is the same formula as the one that's been shown to be safe for adults and has been taken by millions under the EUA. The only difference is that the approved vaccine will be marketed as the brand "Comirnaty." Pfizer has stated, "The FDA-approved COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.

