Mass. Has 3,098 New Breakthrough Cases, 7 More COVID Deaths Among Vaccinated

By Staff Reports
NECN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported nearly 3,100 new breakthrough cases over the past week and seven more deaths. In the last week, 3,098 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 75 more people hospitalized, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. That brings the total to 15,739 cases and 131 deaths in people with breakthrough infections.

