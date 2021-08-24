Cancel
Alcohol Use In Young Adults Is Associated With Early Aging Of Blood Vessels: Study

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Drinking alcohol during adolescence to young adulthood is associated with accelerated arterial stiffening, a precursor to cardiovascular disease, according to a new study by the European Society of Cardiology. “There was some evidence of a graded increase with heavier usage, meaning that the more you drink, the greater the increase in arterial stiffness,” said Hugo Walford, author of the study, in […]

