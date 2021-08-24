Alcohol Use In Young Adults Is Associated With Early Aging Of Blood Vessels: Study

Research Checks interrogate newly published studies and how they’re reported in the media. The analysis is undertaken by one or more academics not involved with the study, and reviewed by another, to make sure it’s accurate. Coffee is one of the most popular beverages worldwide. Many of us enjoy a cup in the morning to prime us for the day ahead, or reach for a cup later in the day to avert that mid-afternoon slump. But you may have seen reports about a new study finding that drinking more than six cups of coffee a day could shrink brain volume and increase...