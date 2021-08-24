Fantasia 2021 Review: KING KNIGHT, Everybody's Into Weirdness Right Now...
Thorn (Matthew Gray Gubler) has carved out a life in which he is very comfortable. Living with his life partner Willow (Angela Sarafyan), Thorn leads a thriving – if riddled with neuroses – coven of suburban witches while simultaneously maintaining a presence on Etsy in the increasingly competitive artisan birdbath space. Even though the birdbath thing can be frustrating, all in all, he’s living a pretty charmed existence. That is until his past catches up with him and changes the way his coven views the Thorn they know and sends him reeling in search of meaning in a world he’d left behind.screenanarchy.com
