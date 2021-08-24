Cancel
Aziel Jackson Loaned to North Carolina FC

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota United has loaned midfielder Aziel Jackson to North Carolina FC of the USL League One. Jackson was acquired as a homegrown player via trade from New York Red Bulls in April of the 2021 season. Jackson is a product of the New York Red Bulls Academy, where he joined in 2014 at age 13. At age 16, he moved to France with his family and played with Toulouse FC for two seasons, he was the first American signed by the team. He played with amateur team Crossfire FC when he returned to the U.S. from 2019-2020 and trained with Seattle Sounders in 2020. Jackson first joined Minnesota United during preseason training camp ahead of the 2021 season.

