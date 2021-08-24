Aziel Jackson Loaned to North Carolina FC

Minnesota United has signed Nigerian forward and MLS-veteran Fanendo Adi to a one year contract, with a one year option. “Fanendo has been in training with us for a few days and we’ve liked what we’ve seen,” said Head Coach Adrian Heath. “Obviously, he’s very experienced within the league, scored goals within the league, has won an MLS Cup. Two of my staff members here — Sean McCauley and Cameron Knowles — have worked with Adi for years and know everything there is to know about him. We’ve had this position open and we think he’s a little bit different than everybody else that we’ve got. He’s a very impressive size: you look at him, he’s a huge man, but he’s in really good condition. I was pleasantly surprised when I looked at his age, he’s 30, so there’s plenty more years in him. We think it’s a really good move for both parties. He wants to get his career back going again and we’ve been delighted with that we’ve seen since we’ve had him in training with us.”