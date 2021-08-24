Letter: Notar-Francesco ‘One of the Best People I’ve Met in My 20+ Years of Volunteer Public Service’
I strongly endorse Jill Notar-Francesco as a candidate for Old Saybrook Police Commission. You would struggle to find a more passionate, dedicated, hard working and focused public leader than Jill. I had the privilege of working closely with her for over 8 years on the Southington Board of Education. For many of those years she served as the Board Secretary and represented our community at the state level for regional educational planning. I was the BOE Chairperson during our time together and there could not have been a better colleague to assist with planning, coordination and communication with the other elected officials or citizens of our community.ctexaminer.com
