Letter: Notar-Francesco ‘One of the Best People I’ve Met in My 20+ Years of Volunteer Public Service’

Feeling burned out at work? You’re not alone. For those who have been working from home during the pandemic (also referred to as 'living at work'), the workdays have seemed to only get longer in the last 18 months. And employees around the country are feeling it – burnouts and mass resignations are at an all-time high. Throw in additional challenges, like affordable and reliable childcare and what's come to be known as 'Zoom fatigue,' and Americans are pretty much fed up with this new life featuring fewer breaks and more time spent Slacking with your boss at odd hours.