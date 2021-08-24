Florida Couple Arrested After Using Fake Vaccination Cards for Hawaii Trip

It’s that glorious time of the year where we send our little bundles of joy off into the world and let them be someone else’s problem for the day. Of course we all love our children, but after 3 months being home with our little humans nonstop, it’s nice to have some time back. Most of us work in some capacity, so you’ll still have to make some time, but now that there are no kids during the day, you and your significant other can carve out a little time for yourselves.