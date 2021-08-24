City of Glendale Partners with the Armenian American Medical Society and Veritas Vaccine to Host a Pop-Up Health Fair and COVID Vaccine Clinic
Phone: (818) 548-4859 (direct) City of Glendale Partners with the Armenian American Medical Society and Veritas Vaccine to Host a Pop-Up Health Fair and COVID Vaccine Clinic. Glendale, CA - On Wednesday, August 25, the City of Glendale, in partnership with the Armenian American Medical Society and Veritas Vaccine will host a pop-up health fair with free medical screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will take place on Central Avenue between the Glendale Galleria mall and The Americana. No appointment is required for any of the offerings. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the location.www.glendaleca.gov
Comments / 0