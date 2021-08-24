Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

City of Glendale Partners with the Armenian American Medical Society and Veritas Vaccine to Host a Pop-Up Health Fair and COVID Vaccine Clinic

glendaleca.gov
 8 days ago

Phone: (818) 548-4859 (direct) City of Glendale Partners with the Armenian American Medical Society and Veritas Vaccine to Host a Pop-Up Health Fair and COVID Vaccine Clinic. Glendale, CA - On Wednesday, August 25, the City of Glendale, in partnership with the Armenian American Medical Society and Veritas Vaccine will host a pop-up health fair with free medical screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will take place on Central Avenue between the Glendale Galleria mall and The Americana. No appointment is required for any of the offerings. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the location.

www.glendaleca.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Glendale Galleria#Glendale Partners#Veritas Vaccine#Covid Vaccine Clinic#Americana#Johnson Johnson#Glendale City Connection#News Events#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Cincinnati, OHspectrumnews1.com

New clinics open to treat ‘long COVID-19’

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital now has a unit devoted to treating people dealing with COVID-19 symptoms months after contracting the virus. A year-and-a-half into the pandemic, some hospitals in the Buckeye State, like TriHealth’s Good Samaritan, are beginning to dedicate more resources into treating patients suffering from what they call "long COVID-19."
Healththefreepress.ca

Interior Health hosts 4 pop-up vaccination clinics in Eastern Kootenays

Interior Health is hosting four drop-in immunization clinics in the East Kootenay area for those still looking for their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Aug. 24 — the last last day for which statistics were available — 77 per cent of Fernie residents older than 12 have had received at least one shot, followed by 76 per cent of Cranbrook residents and 66 per cent of Creston residents – an increase of one per cent in each community from the previous week.
HealthJohnson City Press

ETSU Health hosting vaccine clinics throughout September

ETSU Health will continue to offer free COVID-19 vaccines throughout September on the campus of East Tennessee State University. In addition to the one-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine, ETSU Health will offer first, second or third (for moderately to severely immunocompromised people) doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which this week became the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Cummington, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Cummington Fair to host vaccination clinics

CUMMINGTON — COVID-19 vaccination clinics are going to be held at the Cummington Fair this weekend, put on by Hilltown Community Health Centers in partnership with the Northampton Health Department. “It’s a place where there are a lot of people,” said Eliza Lake, executive director for Hilltown Community Health Centers.
Tuscaloosa, ALwbrc.com

University Medical Center to host vaccine clinic Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Saturday in Tuscaloosa there will be another opportunity for people to get the COVID vaccine, but there’s some information you need to know before you go. The University Medical Center will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 shot by appointment only Saturday. The vaccination clinic will be from 10...
Brigham City, UTKSLTV

Brigham City Community Hospital hosts vaccine clinic

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — The Brigham City Community Hospital and the Bear River Health Department teamed up for a vaccine clinic on-site after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Staff at the hospital said the hope was that by teaming up with the Bear River...
Vichy, MORolla Daily News

Phelps Health hosting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

Phelps Health on Thursday will hold a community vaccination clinic from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Vichy Volunteer Fire Department, located at 14812 US Highway 63 in Vichy in Maries County. Phelps Health will have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available on a walk-in basis for anyone 12 years of age and...
Public HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Monoclonal antibody treatment clinics are helping to keep COVID patients out of hospitals, but should not be used in place of vaccines

Monoclonal antibody treatment centers are popping up throughout the country with the surge of new COVID cases due to the Delta variant. Monoclonal antibody treatment is given to people who have tested positive for the virus to help keep them from being hospitalized. Florida governor Ron DeSantis is advocating for...
Danville, VAchathamstartribune.com

Averett hosts COVID testing, vaccine clinic

DANVILLE, Va. — To get ready and safe for the school year, Averett University partnered with Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to hold a COVID-19 testing clinic on Aug. 20 and COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 21. Students, faculty and staff lined up to be tested and vaccinated for the upcoming...
Hale County, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Health Department to host Moderna vaccine clinic Saturday

The Plainview Hale County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday at 111 E. 10th Street. The clinic is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available. The vaccine has been authorized for individuals 18 and older.
HealthLedger-Enquirer

Springer hosting pop-up vaccination clinic Aug. 28.

The Springer Opera House is hosting a pop-up vaccination site in collaboration with ZÖe Pediatrics and IACT Health on Saturday, Aug. 28. Both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines will be available. You can register at www.springeroperahouse.org.
Delaware County, IAMix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Public Health Hosting Third Walk-in COVID Vaccine Clinic

Delaware County Public Health will be hosting their third walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday. The clinic will run from 1 to 4 pm at Regional Medical Center Veterans Education Center. Appointments are not needed. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, so anyone 12 and older is eligible. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them. And everyone must bring with them a signed COVID-19 consent form – you can find that online on RMC’s website at regmedctr.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy