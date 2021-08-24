City of Glendale Partners with the Armenian American Medical Society and Veritas Vaccine to Host a Pop-Up Health Fair and COVID Vaccine Clinic

Interior Health is hosting four drop-in immunization clinics in the East Kootenay area for those still looking for their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Aug. 24 — the last last day for which statistics were available — 77 per cent of Fernie residents older than 12 have had received at least one shot, followed by 76 per cent of Cranbrook residents and 66 per cent of Creston residents – an increase of one per cent in each community from the previous week.