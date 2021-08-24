School board OKs seeking project bids

By Sean Dunlap

Franklin Advocate

In its Tuesday, Aug. 17 monthly meeting, the Franklin County Board of Education approved moving forward with efforts to expend federal coronavirus relief funds received through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program.

The initiative — known simply as ESSER — is part of the effort to provide financial assistance to schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent of Education Chris Kent has confirmed the Franklin County School District will receive support through the program’s second round and will be applying for more funds as they become available.

“Our plan for using ESSER II funding was approved and there are some things we are going to start purchasing,” Kent noted

“Any items costing more than $50,000 will have to go through a bid process as required by law.”

Among the proposed purchases that will be put out for bid by the district with ESSER II support include:

• Heating-ventilation-air conditioning units for buildings outside of classrooms, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums.

• The installation of “Promethean Boards” — interactive display and screen technology — for every classroom in the district.

These boards are already in place in some high, middle and upper elementary classrooms, but this effort would make them standard equipment district-wide.

The board unanimously approved seeking bids as recommended by the superintendent.

In a related matter, Kent said the district is already planning to seek more funds through a third round of federal ESSER appropriations.

“These particular funds would be utilized for some major projects that will require us to advertise for architectural and engineering services proposals,” he continued.

“A lot of what we would be looking at is air conditioning units for the lower elementary as well as flooring replacement projects.”

The advertisement for a request for qualifications for professional services was also unanimously approved during the meeting.

Also where the pandemic is concerned, five community members appeared before the board during the public participation portion of last week’s meeting to discuss their concerns about the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Shonda Jackson expressed concerns that she and other parents were not being advised about the presence of the virus in local schools.

“We have children in these schools and you are playing with their lives,” Jackson said. “Our children are coming home and having to tell us such and such has COVID … and this student is out or this teacher is out.

“Why are we being informed by our children? This should be addressed by the schools … this is crazy. We’re jeopardizing our children’s lives by sending them to school.”

Jackson said she has a child with what she described as “a low immune system” and was distressed about what she perceived to be a lack of communication between schools and families where the virus is concerned.

Jennifer Norton, the parent of two students — an 11th and a special needs fifth grader with a compromised immune system — said she feared having her children exposed to the virus and bringing the illness home where she also serves as a caregiver to her mother.

“Nobody is notifying us, but if we want to do virtual (classes), we don’t even have that option,” Norton said. “This needs to be addressed. If one of my kids gets sick because I am forced, by law, to send them to school, then I am going to hold the schools responsible.”

Norton asked the board to provide for a virtual class option for students.

Helen Nicholson, who has two grandchildren in school — one of which returned to classes last week due to the virus, said she greatly fears the impact of the illness.

“I lost my mom on Dec. 24 and my dad on Dec. 26 due to COVID-19,” Nicholson said. “It is scary to hear your 10-year-old child crying that he doesn’t want to die from COVID. I’m doing everything I can to protect him.

“There are a lot of his classmates out with it that I didn’t even know anything about. Now, I’m dealing with this all over again with my 13 year old. They’re afraid they’re going to die like their mawmaw and pawpaw.”

Nicholson, fighting back tears, asked the board to “please do something to keep school children safe.”

Others addressing the panel raised similar concerns and asked for action to be taken to limit any additional exposure to the virus by students and district personnel.

Prior to the parent presentations portion of the meeting, the board entered lengthy executive session and announced at the conclusion of the session that the FCSD would be rolling out “Designated Virtual Learning Days” protocols.

The effort would split the district’s daily attendance between staggered in-person classes and distance learning now through the end of September.

Kent met with district administrators on Wednesday, Aug. 18 before publicly announcing his plan that afternoon to address rising coronavirus numbers.

In other action, the Franklin County Board of Education:

• Authorized the purchase of a 71-passenger, 2022 model International school bus at a cost of $81,150.

• Approved an emergency expenditure for the clean-up of a water leak at Franklin County Upper Elementary during July in which a hallway in the gymnasium flooded.

The district utilized ServPro to clean up the water damage at a cost of around $20,000, and the school system received some assistance through its insurance coverage to help cover that cost.

• Considered and approved the district’s 2021-2022 teacher salary schedule, and spread the data on the board’s minutes.

• Approved an agreement for medical advisory services to the district with Dr. Kim Estes.

• Took up student transfer requests for the 2021-2022 academic term and approved three students to enroll in the FCSD while allowing one student to go outside the district.

• Considered and green lighted personnel issues ranging from one Family Medical Leave Act request, a resignation and various hirings.

• Authorized a request by the Franklin County High School Annual Staff to host the “Beauty and Beau” pageant fund-raiser on Feb. 21, 2022, in the FCHS Auditorium.

• Approved a facility usage agreement for the local pee wee football program to utilize Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium on the FCHS campus for Saturday games this fall.