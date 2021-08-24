Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies, Aged 80

By Samantha Conti
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNgON_0bbd0TBs00

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — He certainly wasn’t the quietest Rolling Stone, what with all those jazz-inflected drumbeats, but Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday, at age 80, was certainly the most low-key member of the band.

A multitalented creative who spent nearly 60 years drumming for The Rolling Stones , he also designed some of the album sleeves for the band, drew cartoon strips and played with jazz bands when he wasn’t touring or recording with fellow musicians Mick Jagger , Keith Richards and Brian Jones.

More from WWD

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” his manager said in a statement on behalf of the family. “He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Watts had been treated for, and recovered from, throat cancer in 2004, but became ill again and announced that he would not take part in the Rolling Stones No Filter Tour in the U.S., which runs from Sept. 26 to Nov. 20.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger)

Watts picked up his first drums as a teenager in ’50s London, had a lifelong admiration for his namesake, the jazz musician Charlie Parker, and taught himself how to play by drumming along with the jazz records that he collected at home.

He joined the nascent Rolling Stones in 1963, having attended art school, and worked as a graphic designer. His graphic art appeared on the band’s record sleeves, notably on the back of the “Between the Buttons” album where he created a cartoon and poem. He sketched throughout his career with the Stones and designed the various show stages with Jagger.

When he wasn’t touring or tending to the Arabian horse stud farm that he ran with his wife Shirley in Devon, England, Watts performed jazz with various groups, notably in the Charlie Watts Tentet.

Watts’ private life was relatively low-key and scandal-free compared to that of his band mates who often made headlines for their wild behavior. He remained married to Shirley for 57 years, until his death. The couple had one daughter, Seraphina and a granddaughter named Charlotte.

Fellow musicians including Elton John, Paul McCartney , Ringo Starr and Bryan Adams paid tribute to Watts on social media with John describing Watts as “the ultimate drummer, the most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

In a video on Twitter, McCartney said Watts was “steady as a rock,” and described him as “a beautiful man, and a fantastic drummer.”

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Brian Jones
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Instagram A#Arabian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicGossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80 on August 24, as Variety reported. For nearly six decades, he served as the drummer for The Rolling Stones. Watts' death was announced via an official statement from the iconic British rock band's Twitter account. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read, which revealed the musician had died in a hospital in London. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
MusicPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, Elton John Remember Charlie Watts: “The Most Elegant and Dignified Drummer in Rock and Roll”

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts led to an outpouring of love and praise from fellow rock and roll greats, who remembered the musician for his unmatched talent. Joan Jett posted a throwback black-and-white photo of Watts with the caption, “Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind.” Paul McCartney shared a video honoring Watts for his personality and talent. “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, Stones drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy and I...
EntertainmentBBC

Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
MusicOroville Mercury-Register

Charlie’s company: The musicians I still admire | Editor’s notes

That line, from Neil Young’s “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue),” might be my least favorite in the history of music. At least, that’s how I see it at 61. Like a lot of old guitar players, I had different views in my younger days. Fortunately, I grew...
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Pete Townshend & Others React To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Death

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician. “Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.” Friend Elton John called...
MusicPosted by
The Week

Lee 'Scratch' Perry, the visionary 'soul' of reggae, dies at 85

Lee "Scratch" Perry, the legendary Jamaican singer and music producer, died at a hospital in Lucea, according to local media reports confirmed Sunday by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He was 85. "If Bob Marley was the face and voice of reggae, Lee 'Scratch' Perry was its soul," BBC media...
Celebritieslivemusicblog.com

Charlie Watts, R.I.P.

Charlie Watts, the beloved drummer of The Rolling Stones, has passed away. In a statement sent out via The Rolling Stones and Watts’ spokesperson, the news was shared that he passed away in a London hospital surrounded by his family. Horribly sad news. 😭. This story is still developing…
WorldWhittier Daily News

Lee “Scratch” Perry, legendary reggae musician from Jamaica, dies at 85

LOS ANGELES — Lee “Scratch” Perry, one of the towering figures in reggae music, died Sunday at a hospital in Lucea, Jamaica at age 85. No cause of death was immediately given. The news was confirmed in a tweet from Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness. “My deep condolences to the...
CelebritiesLowell Sun

America kissed Charlie Watts

I find America’s lipstick prints everywhere, bright red bows of kisses on every culture. Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for British band the Rolling Stones, died this week, leaving millions of men with tears soaking into their gray Fu Manchu mustaches, sometimes falling on the $500 wingtip shoes they wear when they go to their law firm; the Vietnam generation with store-bought teeth and a new hip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy