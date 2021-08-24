Cancel
Texans LT Laremy Tunsil is working back from COVID-19 reserve

By Coty Davis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iz7xq_0bbczvdr00

HOUSTON — Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil was back at practice Tuesday morning at the at Houston Methodist Training Center. Tunsil missed all of last week, including Saturday’s 20-14 preseason victory against the Dallas Cowboys due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Tunsil remains on the Texans’ COVID-19 reserve, though coach David Culley said Monday he has been in team meetings.

“He is not back,” Culley said. “He is here but he is not back, and he is not ready to practice yet.”

Although he did not participate in any on-field activities, Tunsil took part in individual works on Houston’s third practice field.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was pleased to see Tunsil back in the facility.

“It was good,” Taylor said Monday. “I talked to him last week through text. It was good to see him come into the locker room today, just his presence amongst the guys means a lot. I know the offensive linemen and just the rest of the team have the utmost respect for him, and just happy to have him back. I know he’s eager to get back on the field, and we need him to be ready for Week 1 and excited to see him back in the huddle.”

