9 Realistic Ways to Eat Fewer Processed Foods

This popular snack has been linked to less wrinkles and better overall skin health. And you likely have it in your pantry. Wrinkles are inevitable. While there are ways of slowing them down and caring for them, they are a natural progression of growing older, with the dermis beginning to thin as we age up. Spending long percentages of time out in the sun or engaging in behaviors like smoking, speeds up this process. But certain behaviors, like moisturizing your skin and even eating certain foods, can slow down and prevent wrinkles.