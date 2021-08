LOS ANGELES — As Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez approach their returns from the injured list, the Mets already are planning accordingly. The duo worked out Thursday before the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Dodgers, where Lindor, who is recovering from a strained right oblique, hit left-handed for the first time. He batted right-handed for a second time. Baez, who has been out because of back spasms, took swings and fielded grounders, according to manager Luis Rojas.