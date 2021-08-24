NB I-25 closed north of Monument for three nights this week

Northbound Interstate 25 just north of Monument will be closed for three nights this week for paving operations.

The northbound lanes of the interstate will be closed at County Line Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

During the closures, northbound traffic will funnel into one lane south of the County Line Road bridge, then detour around the closure using the newly-constructed off- and on-ramps at County Line Road.

> Video above: Keeping drivers and wildlife safe on I-25

The County Line Road bridge over the interstate will also be closed while the detour is in place.

Drivers can use the Highway 105 interchange for local access and access to northbound I-25.

The closures are part of the I-25 Gap project, a $419-million project to improve I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock by widening the interstate from two to three lanes in each direction.

Work on the 18-mile-long project began in September 2018 and is expected to continue through 2022.

Project info:

Project hotline: 720-745-5434

Web: i25gap.codot.gov

Sign up for email updates: i25gap@codot.us

Text alerts: Text I25GAP to 21000

Project Facebook Page: facebook.com/I25SouthGapProject

SUGGESTED VIDEOS : Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n