Liv Heavenly Shares How She Balances Her Christian Upbringing With A Career In R&B

Gregg Leakes may only have days left to live. “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” star Kenya Moore has had a very interesting relationship with NeNe Leakes. While they have been able to get along at times, when they clashed, it got ugly pretty fast. During NeNe’s final season on the show, she could barely be in the same space with Kenya. It didn’t take long for them to get into an argument. And things nearly got violent between them a couple of times.