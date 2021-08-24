Liv Heavenly Shares How She Balances Her Christian Upbringing With A Career In R&B
Every year the music industry is introduced to a wave of new artists, each looking to add a fresh take on the genre of their selection. For talented Detroit native Liv Heavenly, R&B is the platform where she’s choosing to cultivate a musical legacy. Her dreamy sound is soulful but also very modern in subject matter, which plays to both her Christian upbringing and identity as a 24-year old Midwestern woman who’s determined to fully be her uncensored self.praisecleveland.com
