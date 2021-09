(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the black by midday on Wednesday despite the release of uninspiring manufacturing data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 7,162.12. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "Summer holidays are over; children are returning to school and we're now only weeks away from the start of autumn. This shift in mindset also applies to investors as they sharpen their focus on market opportunities in the final section of the year.