JPMorgan American Investment Trust expects strong US earnings growth

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

(Alliance News) - JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC on Tuesday said it expects earnings for its portfolio of US companies to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2021, as economic activity and "spending power" in the US recovers. The London-listed fund managed by JP Morgan Asset Management invests in S&P 500 index...

StocksInvestorPlace

7 Stocks To Watch For Tech, Fintech and Inflation Catalysts

Broader markets have been celebrating new record highs regularly over the summer. Year-to-date (YTD), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 index, and the Nasdaq 100 index are up about 15.6%, 20.5%, and 18.2% respectively. Meanwhile, analysts debate whether valuation levels for many stocks are overextended at this point. Nonetheless, there are several catalysts that could push a number of shares and sectors even higher in the final stretch of 2021. Today I’ll be discussing seven stocks to watch that could benefit from such trends.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For American Woodmark

AMWD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday , 2021-08-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Woodmark will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.55. American Woodmark bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Standard Chartered chair buys GBP50,000 of shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Standard Chartered PLC - London-based bank - Chair Jose Vinals buys 11,500 shares at 452.45p each, for a total of GBP52,032. S-Ventures PLC...
Businessdallassun.com

Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust announce fund

Singapore, September 1 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust announced the establishment of the GIB Ventures AI Fund, which will invest up to USD 68 million in startups transforming artificial intelligence. The fund will prioritise startups that share the vision of on-device AI becoming more powerful and...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-A case of the data jitters?

* S&P 500, Nasdaq gain; Dow slips; NYFANG up nearly 1.3%. * Real estate leads S&P sector gainers; energy weakest group. Sept 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. A CASE...
StocksLife Style Extra

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through Credit Suisse International as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2021. Date of purchase: 01/09/2021. Number...
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 01/09/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 28.56 at 7148.26 points, a movement of 0.4%, showing a gentle rise in the market. Avast (AVST) was a well traded share, with approximately £1,561.7m (0.230%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 72% of the companies in the FTSE 100...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Global Ports Holding quarterly sales fall, Mandelson quits

Global Ports Holding PLC - cruise port operator - Reports revenue of USD17.2 million in the quarter ended June 30, down 31% year-on-year from USD24.8 million. Adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation narrows to USD2.0 million from USD2.5 million. Reports a pickup in activity by cruise lines and says demand for cruising remains strong. Director Peter Mandelson retires from the board after four years' service to take on other business commitments.
RetailLife Style Extra

UK shopper numbers improve in August, narrowing gap on pre-pandemic level

Continued to improve in August, with the gap on the same month. in 2019 reducing to -18.6% from -24.2% in July, footfall data. compiled by Springboard showed. of foreign tourists and a reduced numbers of commuters, was 38%. below the 2019 level, Springboard said on Thursday, considerably. better than -50.4%...
AgricultureLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Sanderson Selfridges deal; Cazoo ups Forward Partners

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Forward Partners Group PLC - venture capital firm - Reports GBP3.7 million increase in portfolio value after online car retailer Cazoo successfully merged with a special purpose acquisition company to list in New York. Value of holding in Cazoo rose to GBP6.7 million from GBP3.0 million at the end of March.
BusinessLife Style Extra

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ld

In conformity with the Transparency Directive, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 31st August 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 217,407,952 Ordinary shares of no par value, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. Therefore, as...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500: Parts peeling away

* U.S equity index futures point to slight opening losses. Aug 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500: PARTS PEELING AWAY (0900 EDT/1300 GMT) The S&P 500 ended at...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Taper chat clouds Europe's August gains

* Financials lead major S&P sector gainers; tech weakest. Aug 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. TAPER CHAT CLOUDS EUROPE'S AUGUST GAINS (1145 EDT/1545 GMT) It's the seventh month of...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 streaking, set to enter worst month of the year

* Major U.S. indexes slip; Transports hit, NYFANG new high. * Energy weakest major S&P sector; real estate leads gainers. * Dollar ~flat; gold up, crude falls; bitcoin gains. Aug 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Stocks close lower in final session of August trading

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday but the S&P 500 still managed to make August its seventh consecutive winning month. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.11% at 35,360.73, while the S&P 500 was 0.13% weaker at 4,522.68 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.04% softer at 15,259.24.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

UK EARNINGS SUMMARY: CentralNic sales rise, Base Resources ups payout

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. CentralNic Group PLC - London-based domain name registry and registrar services firm - Pretax loss in six months to June 30 narrows to USD600,000 from USD1.8 million as revenue surges 57% to USD174.4 million from USD111.3 million. Organic revenue growth 20% year on year due to "standout performance" from Online Marketing unit. Chief Executive Ben Crawford says: "CentralNic has enjoyed a very strong first half across both our online presence subscriptions products and our privacy enabled online marketing technologies - achieving record organic growth of 25% in the second quarter, following 16% organic growth for the first quarter 2021 and 9% for the full year 2020. By virtue of our significant investment in resources, restructuring and market-leading products and promotions, we expect full year revenue and profits to be at least at the upper end of market expectations. As our investment levels plateau, we expect future periods to benefit from increasing operational leverage."
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Mixed close on weak China data, travel sector woe

(Alliance News) - Equity prices in London made a slow start to an abbreviated trading week, closing mixed on Tuesday with sentiment subdued by weakness in travel stocks as well as abject economic data from China. "Equities earlier appeared to still be riding the Powell wave in the absence of...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TREASURIES-Yields dip as consumer confidence sinks

CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased a. little on Tuesday after a reading of consumer confidence dropped. to a six-month low and as the market looked ahead to the latest. jobs data as a guide for future monetary policy moves by the. Federal Reserve. The benchmark 10-year...
RetailLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks rise as investors eye UK manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday, taking their cue from a positive Asian session, as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK manufacturing sector. At 0845 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,167.89. Investors were mulling the latest figures out of China....

