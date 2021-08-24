JPMorgan American Investment Trust expects strong US earnings growth

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. CentralNic Group PLC - London-based domain name registry and registrar services firm - Pretax loss in six months to June 30 narrows to USD600,000 from USD1.8 million as revenue surges 57% to USD174.4 million from USD111.3 million. Organic revenue growth 20% year on year due to "standout performance" from Online Marketing unit. Chief Executive Ben Crawford says: "CentralNic has enjoyed a very strong first half across both our online presence subscriptions products and our privacy enabled online marketing technologies - achieving record organic growth of 25% in the second quarter, following 16% organic growth for the first quarter 2021 and 9% for the full year 2020. By virtue of our significant investment in resources, restructuring and market-leading products and promotions, we expect full year revenue and profits to be at least at the upper end of market expectations. As our investment levels plateau, we expect future periods to benefit from increasing operational leverage."