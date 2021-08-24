Cancel
Zoe Saldana, Gael García Bernal And Rita Moreno Lead The Cast For Netflix Animation Maya And The Three

By James White
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've been enthused to see something new from writer/director Jorge R. Gutiérrez since 2014's The Book Of Life (he's mostly worked on shorts and produced other peoples' work). He's back with a new animated miniseries for Netflix called Maya And The Three, which has a stacked cast including Zoe Saldana, Gael García Bernal And Rita Moreno, and a first trailer available.

