Goldman Sachs Mandates Vaccines For its Workers and Visitors

By Lauren Hirsch, New York Times
WRAL
 8 days ago

Goldman Sachs told employees Tuesday that it would require anyone who entered the bank’s U.S. offices, including clients, to be fully vaccinated starting Sept. 7, making it the most prominent Wall Street bank to issue such a broad requirement. The announcement, in a memo obtained by The New York Times,...

www.wral.com

Medical & BiotechWashington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Editorial: With full FDA vaccine approval, it's time to raise insurance rates on the unvaccinated

Health insurance companies today can legally charge smokers up to 50% more in premiums than non-smokers, based on the simple fact that smokers have made a dangerous lifestyle choice. As the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic ravages America — especially those portions of America where misguided ideological rejection of science has spurred people to refuse the vaccine — some advocates are calling for making the willfully unvaccinated pay higher insurance rates to cover the costs they’re incurring in the health care system.
PharmaceuticalsAustin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Do COVID Vaccines violate the Nuremberg code?

Facebook posts: COVID-19 vaccinations are “a violation of the Nuremberg code." Here's why: A man calling himself the "vaccine police" posted a video on Facebook making unsubstantiated claims about COVID-19 vaccines and the people administering them at a Walmart pharmacy in Missouri. The video uploaded on Aug. 16 runs for...
Pharmaceuticalssetexasrecord.com

Full FDA Vaccine Approval and the Law

On Monday morning, the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This is an even faster approval than Pfizer has hoped for, as the most optimistic date had been early September. Until now, all COVID-19 vaccines have had only EUA - Emergency Use Authorization. Full approval of even...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Goldman Sachs sweetens the pot with its own highrise honeybees

Goldman Sachs has joined the growing number of property owners to add beekeeping to their environmental conservation efforts. The asset management giant with a $2 trillion portfolio is partnering with Alvéole, an organization that helps businesses, schools, and organizations bring bees to buildings. Together, they are rolling out a nationwide...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Detroit

Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?

) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing an end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling, and vaccination numbers were rising. Mask mandates were easing, and people were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become evident that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The Delta variant has COVID case numbers climbing in parts of the country once again. Similar to the pandemic’s early days, certain regions are running out of beds in their ICUs. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Experts believe that mass vaccination combined with vigilant masking is the only realistic path out of the pandemic. Vaccination mandates are being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine became the first to gain the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA)full approval for use in anyone at least 16 years old, giving existing mandates firmer legal standing and opening the door for additional mandates.
Healthfinextra.com

Goldman Sachs demands proof of vaccine status for US office entry

Goldman Sachs has mandated that all staff and clients entering its buildings in the US must be double-jabbed to gain entry. The US investment bank has been pushing for a swift return to office life. Speaking at a conference in February, Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon labelled the work from...
IndustryThe Tribune

Full FDA approval provides employers a stronger shield for vaccine mandates

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday provides employers with the legal cover they need to make vaccines mandatory in the workplace, although some may hold off over fears of losing employees in a tight labor market. “This is what we have been waiting...

