‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ Trailer Teases Creepy Double Features

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new teaser trailer for Welcome to the Blumhouse features clips from the four films that make up the October 1 and October 8, 2021 double features. The first four films in Welcome to the Blumhouse – The Lie, Black Box, Evil Eye, and Nocturne – premiered in October 2020. Bingo Hell from writer/director Gigi Saul Guerrero and Black as Night directed by Maritte Lee Go will premiere on October 1st. Director Ryan Zaragoza’s Madres and writer/director Axelle Carolyn’s The Manor arrive on October 8th.

