Tulsa, OK

Meet the Candidate – Leonard Gouge

By Jerrad Moore
mvskokemedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMvskoke Media speaks with Tulsa District Seat B candidate Leonard Gouge. Mvskoke Media has contacted the campaigns of all the candidates in the MCN 2021 elections to offer an opportunity to take part in a livestream where citizens can ask questions in the chat. Each livestream will focus on a single candidate, and candidates are not required to participate. Candidates were given until August 13, 2021 to contact Mvskoke Media to schedule their livestream.

www.mvskokemedia.com

