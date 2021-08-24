Meet the Candidate – Thomasene Yahola-Osborn

Next month it will be time to head to the polls in Lawton, Fort Sill to cast your vote for the Mayoral and City Council races. Mark your calendar for Tuesday, September 14th (09-14-21) election day. Be an active participant in this experiment in self government by letting your voice be heard and voting. It's one of the most important things you can do and it's quick and easy. It's time to get some details on our candidates.