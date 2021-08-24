Cancel
Meet the Candidate – Thomasene Yahola-Osborn

By Jerrad Moore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMvskoke Media speaks with Tukvpvtce District Seat B incumbent Thomasene Yahola-Osborn. Mvskoke Media has contacted the campaigns of all the candidates in the MCN 2021 elections to offer an opportunity to take part in a livestream where citizens can ask questions in the chat. Each livestream will focus on a single candidate, and candidates are not required to participate. Candidates were given until August 13, 2021 to contact Mvskoke Media to schedule their livestream.

