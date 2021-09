MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man is due to be arraigned on multiple charges after police say he stole a car and broke into a Marshfield home Monday, police say. Officers were originally called to the sandpit on Forest Street across from the Martinson Elementary School around 7:40 a.m. for a report of a man who was in his underwear and talking to himself, according to a release issued by the department.