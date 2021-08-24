Big Ten, ACC, Pac 12 Alliance Made Official

The Big Ten, ACC, and Pac 12 officially announced the new alliance between the conferences on Tuesday. In the official announcement the conferences said that “The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country.” The alliance is a direct response to the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma from the Big Ten. The alliance will now allow for college football games between Clemson and Ohio State as well as Oregon verse Wisconsin to take place during the regular season. It raises the bar for all conferences involved.