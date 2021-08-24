Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Big Ten, ACC, Pac 12 Alliance Made Official

By Mike Wennmacher
wmay.com
 7 days ago

The Big Ten, ACC, and Pac 12 officially announced the new alliance between the conferences on Tuesday. In the official announcement the conferences said that “The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country.” The alliance is a direct response to the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma from the Big Ten. The alliance will now allow for college football games between Clemson and Ohio State as well as Oregon verse Wisconsin to take place during the regular season. It raises the bar for all conferences involved.

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Football#Football Games#Pac 12#American Football#Acc#Sec#Clemson#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
Alabama StateCBS Sports

College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 1: Alabama, Clemson open as favorites vs. Miami, Georgia

The schedule for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season is absolutely loaded as the sport packs in six consecutive days of action starting Wednesday with UAB hosting Jacksonville State and concluding on Monday night with Ole Miss and Louisville facing off in Atlanta. That's also six straight days of opportunities to wager on college football, so it's time to dig in on the betting lines for Week 1.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Former Ohio State Football player Tate Martell almost quit football

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tate Martell (18) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass in front of Oregon State Beavers linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (49) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 1, 2018. [Adam Cairns / Dispatch]. Former Ohio...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

5 biggest concerns I have about Nebraska

College football’s Week 0 is quickly approaching, and that means Nebraska’s season-opener in Champaign against Illinois is just around the corner. One day away, in fact. There’s a lot to like about the 2021 version of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Let’s quickly go through some of them:. Adrian Martinez has all...
Nebraska StateFOX Sports

Scott Frost and Nebraska open with a thud, plus RJ Young's Top 25

Before Nebraska and Illinois kicked off the 2021 college football season Saturday, Scott Frost had already made some history of the wrong kind. He began the game with the second-worst winning percentage among Cornhuskers head coaches who have had the privilege of keeping their job for more than three years.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Easing New Quarterback Quinn Ewers Into Offense

Following his arrival in Columbus over the weekend, new Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers practiced with his teammates for the first time on Monday. But rather than immediately throw him into the fire that is the Buckeyes’ ongoing quarterback competition, head coach Ryan Day is focused on easing him into action instead.
NFLCollege Football News

Clemson vs Georgia Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Georgia prediction and game preview. Lost in yet another amazing season by Clemson, and yet another ACC Championship, and yet another trip to the College Football Playoff was a defense that was never 100% right. It was still No. 1 in the ACC in total and scoring defense,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy