North Carolina schools will now be able to shift to remote learning if deemed necessary. Governor Roy Cooper signed the bill, Senate Bill 654. On Monday, the governor signed Senate Bill 654 which addresses schools and COVID-19. One section (available to read below) is about remote learning during COVID-19 emergency situations. It gives school districts the authority to make day-to-day decisions pertaining to shifting schools or individual classrooms to remote learning throughout the current 2021-2022 school year. The hope is to reduce stress on schools in the event an insufficient number of teachers and staff are available or for required student quarantines. Any shift to online learning will be required to be reported to the Department of Public Instruction within 72 hours. Additionally, a return to in-person learning would need to be done as soon as enough personnel is available or quarantine is complete.