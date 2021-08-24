Thinking about an emergency room visit? Consider your options first
Even amid the latest surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency departments all over the country are filled with people who don’t need to be there. DCH Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Blake Lovely, who works in the ER, said when it comes to those with COVID-19, an ER visit is necessary if the patient is having trouble breathing. But mild symptoms like a cough, sore throat or runny nose can be handled at an urgent care clinic or a primary care doctor.wvua23.com
