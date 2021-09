In areas where green initiatives usually make for bad politics, data centers are a driving force behind developing renewable energy infrastructure. Over the course of a decade, the state of Georgia has gone from having almost no renewable energy infrastructure to being one of the top 10 markets for solar installation in the U.S., all despite having no state-level mandates for clean energy, The Wall Street Journal reports. Data center development is at the heart of this Peach State solar boom, as hyperscalers like Microsoft and Facebook with growing footprints in the state create demand for clean energy near their campuses.