The Sampson Bros., September 1
Wednesday, September 1, 7:30 p.m. University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. Performing the rare art of Native American hoop dance alongside modern blasts of hip-hop music, Minneapolis-based brothers Lumhe and Samsaoche Sampson bring their exquisite talents to the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 1, as the siblings' touring act The Sampson Bros. celebrates cultural pride, unity, hope, and positivity through their 30-year careers in music and dance.www.rcreader.com
