Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Sampson Bros., September 1

By Reader Staff
rcreader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, September 1, 7:30 p.m. University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. Performing the rare art of Native American hoop dance alongside modern blasts of hip-hop music, Minneapolis-based brothers Lumhe and Samsaoche Sampson bring their exquisite talents to the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 1, as the siblings' touring act The Sampson Bros. celebrates cultural pride, unity, hope, and positivity through their 30-year careers in music and dance.

www.rcreader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Hop Music#Fancy Dance#Art#Sampsonbrosarts Com#The Sampson Bros#Dbq Edu Heritagecenter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
rcreader.com

“The Guys,” September 9 through 12

Thursday, September 9, through Sunday, September 12. Lauded by CurtainUp.com as a “straight-from-the-gut, beautifully written two-hander” in which “laughter is heard as often as sobs,” playwright Anne Nelson's The Guys makes its area debut at Moline's Black Box Theatre September 9 through 12, this work presented in honor of the heroism of first responders described by the Christian Science Monitor as “a play that tackles the horror of September 11th with an intimacy that's both unsettling and healing.”
Davenport, IArcreader.com

2021 Beax Arts Fall Fair, September 11 and 12

Figge Art Museum's Bechtel Plaza, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Returning to its traditional stomping grounds of the Figge Art Museum's Bechtel Plaza after a spring weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, the 2021 Beaux Arts Fall Fair will treat visitors to an outdoor celebration of visual arts and fine crafts on September 11 and 12, with the annual event featuring food, live music, children's activities, free spin art, and works for sale by dozens of gifted Midwestern artists and vendors.
Muscatine, IArcreader.com

Exhibition by Rose Frantzen Opens at Muscatine Art Center on September 2

— A new series of works by Iowa artist Rose Frantzen will be on view at the Muscatine Art Center from September 2 through October 31, 2021. Frantzen was born, raised, and returned to Maquoketa, Iowa, where the rural lifestyle and landscape continue to provide inspiration for her paintings. Her lifelike and radiant examinations of humans and our world bring together a long tradition of oil painting and portraiture with the skill and forward thinking of a 21st century artist.
rcreader.com

3 Doors Down, September 10

Friday, September 10, 8 p.m. Touring nationally on their “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour,” the multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated alternative rockers of 3 Doors Down play their eagerly awaited concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt on September 10, the band lauded and adored for chart-topping hits including “It's Not My Time,” “”Here Without You,” and their iconic smash “Kryptonite.”
Musicrcreader.com

Waxahatchee, September 9

Thursday, September 9, 8 p.m. Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA. With her most recent album, 2000's Saint Cloud, extolled by The Guardian for its songs that are “genuinely good enough to be compared with peak [Bob] Dylan,” indie-rock singer/songwriter Katie Crutchfield – a.k.a. Waxahatchee – plays Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn on September 9, the critically acclaimed artist having also been lauded by Pitchfork for creating “a vivid modern classic of folk and Americana.”
rcreader.com

Now Playing: Friday, September 3, through Thursday, September 9

Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Backdraft: 30th Anniversary (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX: Sunday, September 5, 3 & 7 p.m., and Wednesday, September 8, 7 p.m.) - IMDb listing. Black Widow (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Blue Grass Drive-in) - In...
Cobden, ILKFVS12

Cobden Peach Festival returns

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois festival is back after the pandemic shut it down last year. Now in it’s 83rd year, the Cobden Peach Festival allows the community to come together in a fun filled two day event. Restaurant owner Don Barden said after the Peach festival was...
Indianapolis, INindyschild.com

September Festivals around Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Indy Strawberry Festival.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Mixer Fun Found Locally

It was a festive air that surrounded the members and guests of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s first mixer in over a year. Held at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill in Montrose, over 30 people attended the evening that included food, beverages, opportunity drawings and, of course, the chance to network with local business people.
Charitiesyoursun.com

Food truck event to raise money for St. David's Jubilee Center

ENGLEWOOD — Anyone who wants to try some good food and help the homeless can stop by On the Spot Window Tint on Saturday. Yany Alonso opened On the Spot in November in the Gulf Cove area, 7630 Sawyer Circle, Port Charlotte. Understanding it’s tricky to launch a business during a pandemic, she wanted to give back to the community. While it brings exposure to the business, these events also help people who is suffering, she said.
Pipestone, MNedgertonenterprise.com

MARILYN SMITH

Funeral services for Marilyn Smith, 75, of Pipestone, Minn., were held August 5, at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Marilyn Joy Smith was born to Henry W. and Henrietta (Pater) Spronk on June 5, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. She was...
Celebritieswesterniowatoday.com

Central Iowa Family Honored to Support Governor’s Charity Steer Show

For nearly 40 years, James Oil Company LLC out of Carlisle has supported the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. Scott James is owner and president of James Oil. He began his tenure with the family business in 1976. He worked alongside his father and has kept the business in his family since inception in 1947. Scott lives outside Hartford with his wife Bev. They have two sons, Devin and Logan. Scott explains that his family has helped raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa for decades…
Theater & Dancemiamivalleytoday.com

’A Night in White’ fundraiser returns

PIQUA — The Piqua Show Choir is always looking for fun and unique ways to raise money for the students and the program. The upcoming “A Night in White” event is the brainchild of director Tom Westfall after he attended a similar function in Cincinnati. “A Night in White” is essentially a chic white party and picnic. You and your friends will get all dressed up in white to eat, drink, dance, and celebrate the night away all while raising funds for the Piqua Show Choir. You will not want to miss out on this fantastic white party picnic extravaganza.
RestaurantsForsyth County News

Tam’s Tupelo helps local cause, celebrates five-year anniversary

Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant hosted a five-year anniversary dinner to benefit Keystone Village, a residential community for special needs adults. The dinner on Monday, Aug. 2, saw hundreds of familiar faces and donations. Kelly Tam, co-owner of Tam’s Tupelo, said that each anniversary of the restaurant’s opening, she and her husband,...
Lifestylemybackyardnews.com

WALKING TOUR OF PROVIDENCE RIVER AREA

Storyteller Deborah Spears Moorehead to Guide a Culturally Enriching Walking Tour of the Providence River Area. (From left to right: Pamela Ellis, Deborah Spears Moorehead, Jacquelyn Moorehead, Jasmine Moorehead) (PROVIDENCE, R.I.) – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society along with Deborah Spears Moorehead and fellow artists on a walking tour...
Pierre St-Jean

Gretna Heritage Festival Cancelation

Jefferson Parish, LA – Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Gretna Heritage Festival has been canceled. The city of Gretna, in collaboration with the Gretna Economic Development Association and the Gretna Heritage Festival, has decided to cancel this year's Gretna Heritage Festival and is presenting this event again on October 7 to October 9, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy