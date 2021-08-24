The Sampson Bros., September 1

PIQUA — The Piqua Show Choir is always looking for fun and unique ways to raise money for the students and the program. The upcoming “A Night in White” event is the brainchild of director Tom Westfall after he attended a similar function in Cincinnati. “A Night in White” is essentially a chic white party and picnic. You and your friends will get all dressed up in white to eat, drink, dance, and celebrate the night away all while raising funds for the Piqua Show Choir. You will not want to miss out on this fantastic white party picnic extravaganza.