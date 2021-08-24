Cancel
Women's Health

Medication Decisions for Women of Childbearing Potential

By David N. Osser, MD
Psychiatric Times
 8 days ago

Bipolar disorder and pregnancy: what considerations need to be kept in mind?. Medication decisions during pregnancy are always a challenge, and, since many pregnancies are unplanned, considerations should start well before pregnancy occurs and should be addressed again if the patient becomes pregnant. Patients with bipolar disorder who stop medication during pregnancy can have a relapse rate of 80% for depression, 16% for mania, and 4% for mixed episodes during the postpartum period (Figure).1 However, many bipolar medications can have harmful effects during pregnancy.

